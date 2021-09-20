LOCAL BRIEFS: Jones guides E&H to volleyball win

BHC Sports Desk
Former Virginia High standout Camden Jones collected nine kills and seven digs as the Emory & Henry Wasps cruised to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 win over Brevard.
Carley Williams (eight kills) and Marissa Snapp (17 assists) also played well for E&H. The Wasps improved to 4-5, while Brevard is 1-8.
PREP FOOTBALL
Prep game reset for Saturday
The J.I. Burton at Twin Springs game has been moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon at 3.
