 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Jones guides E&H to volleyball win
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Jones guides E&H to volleyball win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
e

Former Virginia High standout Camden Jones collected nine kills and seven digs as the Emory & Henry Wasps cruised to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 win over Brevard.

Carley Williams (eight kills) and Marissa Snapp (17 assists) also played well for E&H. The Wasps improved to 4-5, while Brevard is 1-8.

PREP FOOTBALL

Prep game reset for Saturday

The J.I. Burton at Twin Springs game has been moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon at 3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday Prep Predictions
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday Prep Predictions

  • Updated

Thomas Walker and Graham are the favorites, if you believe the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff, in high school games being played in the region tonight. Here are the predictions for those two games. 

PREP FOOTBALL: Late TD sends Graham past Union
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Late TD sends Graham past Union

  • Updated

This one lived up to its billing as a meeting of powerhouses.

The Graham G-Men retook the lead with 1:01 left on Thursday night and held on for a 28-27 victory over the Union Bears at a warm, muggy Mitchell Stadium in a battle of unbeaten programs.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts