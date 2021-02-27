LOCAL BRIEFS: John Battle’s football game at Wise Central postponed

John Battle High School’s Mountain 7 District football game scheduled for Saturday at Wise County Central was postponed as the Trojans follow coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols within the program.
No makeup date has been announced.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise wins tourney opener
Former Happy Valley High School star Kalee Johnson scored 30 points and hauled down 17 rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned an 85-63 win over Queens in the first round of the South Atlantic Conference tournament.
Peyton Sams (Sullivan Central) added five assists for the Highland Cavaliers (15-4), who host Anderson in the SAC tourney quarterfinals on Monday at 5 p.m.
E&H falls at Shenandoah
Alexis Hoppers scored 21 points and Virginia High graduate Taylor Owens added 19, but Emory & Henry dropped their Old Dominion Athletic Conference regular season finale 71-67 at Shenandoah.
Emory & Henry (5-7, 4-5) will open ODAC tournament play on Thursday.
ETSU loses 6th straight
Jakhyia Davis and Shynia Jackson scored 12 points each, but ETSU dropped its sixth straight game, a 76-73 regular season finale against Mercer at Brooks Gym.
ETSU (3-15, 1-10) will open Southern Conference tournament action on Thursday in Asheville.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU gets 4th seed in SoCon
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will try to defend its Southern Conference tournament championship as the fourth seed, facing Chattanooga on Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.
North Carolina-Greensboro, which defeated ETSU on Saturday, got the top seed. ETSU (12-11) will need to win three games in three days to claim the SoCon crown and the automatic NCAA tournament berth.
E&H finale canceled
Emory & Henry’s regular season finale at Randolph on Saturday was cancelled. The Wasps (0-7, 0-7) would open ODAC tournament play if they qualify on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tusculum waxes Cavaliers in twinbill
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a pair of South Atlantic Conference games, dropping a doubleheader at Tusculum 10-0 and 15-0.
UVa-Wise (0-5, 0-4), which lost two games at Tusculum on Friday, got two hits of their hits in the opener from from Tyler Blaum. Gabe Wurtz had two of the Highland Cavaliers’ six hits in the finale.