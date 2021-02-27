LOCAL BRIEFS: John Battle’s football game at Wise Central postponed

ETSU (3-15, 1-10) will open Southern Conference tournament action on Thursday in Asheville.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU gets 4th seed in SoCon

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will try to defend its Southern Conference tournament championship as the fourth seed, facing Chattanooga on Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

North Carolina-Greensboro, which defeated ETSU on Saturday, got the top seed. ETSU (12-11) will need to win three games in three days to claim the SoCon crown and the automatic NCAA tournament berth.

E&H finale canceled

Emory & Henry’s regular season finale at Randolph on Saturday was cancelled. The Wasps (0-7, 0-7) would open ODAC tournament play if they qualify on Thursday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tusculum waxes Cavaliers in twinbill

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a pair of South Atlantic Conference games, dropping a doubleheader at Tusculum 10-0 and 15-0.

UVa-Wise (0-5, 0-4), which lost two games at Tusculum on Friday, got two hits of their hits in the opener from from Tyler Blaum. Gabe Wurtz had two of the Highland Cavaliers’ six hits in the finale.