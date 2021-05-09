LOCAL BRIEFS: John Battle baseball currently in quarantine

John Battle High School’s baseball team opened the season with an 8-7, eight-inning win over the Gate City Blue Devils on April 30.

The Trojans haven’t played since after an individual within the program tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the team will not return to the diamond until Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Mountain 7 District road game at Abingdon.

Battle will miss five games during the hiatus and plans to reschedule them all before the regular season wraps up.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H places two on ODAC tourney team

Emory & Henry senior third baseman Allyson Steadman (Sullivan Central) and junior center fielder Anna Thomas were selected to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Tournament team which was announced on Sunday.

Steadman hit .235 (4-for-17) in the tourney with a double and three RBIs while Thomas went 5-for-15 scoring five runs.

The Wasps are waiting to see if they will get one of five at-large bids to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com on Monday, May 17.