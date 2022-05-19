 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: John Battle athletes make college decisions

John Battle logo

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Battle athletes sign

John Battle High School’s Jon Blankenship signed with the men’s basketball program at King University on Thursday.

Blankenship is a 6-foot shooting guard.

He joins Collin Davidson (Emory & Henry College, men’s tennis and wrestling), Nathan Spurling (Emory & Henry College, men’s tennis), Nolan Sailor (Southwest Virginia Community College, baseball), Charleigh Gobble (Southwest Virginia Community College, softball) and Hanna Jo McReynolds (Roane State Community College, softball) as John Battle seniors who have recently signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

