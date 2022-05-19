LOCAL BRIEFS: John Battle athletes make college decisions

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Battle athletes sign
John Battle High School’s Jon Blankenship signed with the men’s basketball program at King University on Thursday.
Blankenship is a 6-foot shooting guard.
He joins Collin Davidson (Emory & Henry College, men’s tennis and wrestling), Nathan Spurling (Emory & Henry College, men’s tennis), Nolan Sailor (Southwest Virginia Community College, baseball), Charleigh Gobble (Southwest Virginia Community College, softball) and Hanna Jo McReynolds (Roane State Community College, softball) as John Battle seniors who have recently signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level.