LOCAL BRIEFS: Jerry Caldwell promoted to president of BMS and Dragway

Jerry Caldwell has been promoted to president of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, according to a press release from Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

Caldwell, a King College (now University) graduate, who began his career at BMS in sales and marketing in 1997, was initially promoted to executive vice president and general manager in 2010.

“Jerry Caldwell continues to raise the bar for what can be done at one of the world’s most iconic entertainment venues,” said Smith, in the release. “Jerry is the first three-time Speedway Motorsports ‘Promoter of the Year’ honoree. He and his team captivated the sports world with Bristol’s transformation for NASCAR to race on dirt in 2021, and he’s leading our charge to bring NASCAR back to Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.

“Jerry is also a tremendous community servant, and I’m honored to name him President of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King doubleheader postponed

King University’s scheduled Conference Carolinas twinbill with Francis Marion today has been postponed, and will now be held on Feb. 5.