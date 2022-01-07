 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Jerry Caldwell promoted to president of BMS and Dragway
LOCAL BRIEFS: Jerry Caldwell promoted to president of BMS and Dragway

  Updated
caldwell

Jerry Caldwell

 BHC File Photo

Jerry Caldwell has been promoted to president of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, according to a press release from Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

Caldwell, a King College (now University) graduate, who began his career at BMS in sales and marketing in 1997, was initially promoted to executive vice president and general manager in 2010.

“Jerry Caldwell continues to raise the bar for what can be done at one of the world’s most iconic entertainment venues,” said Smith, in the release. “Jerry is the first three-time Speedway Motorsports ‘Promoter of the Year’ honoree. He and his team captivated the sports world with Bristol’s transformation for NASCAR to race on dirt in 2021, and he’s leading our charge to bring NASCAR back to Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.

“Jerry is also a tremendous community servant, and I’m honored to name him President of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King doubleheader postponed

King University’s scheduled Conference Carolinas twinbill with Francis Marion today has been postponed, and will now be held on Feb. 5.

King will play Emmanuel on Sunday, with the women starting at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4:30.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU games rescheduled

East Tennessee State has rescheduled two Southern Conference games that were recently postponed due to COVID issues within the program.

ETSU, which will now travel to Mercer on Monday, and will visit Samford on Feb. 7, opens its Southern Conference scheduled on Jan. 15 against Chattanooga at Brooks Gym.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King wins NWCA duals

King University won the National Wrestling Coaches Association duals on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Tornado topped McKendree (25-19), North Central (35-10) and Augusburg (31-12) in winning its fifth NWCA title and first since 2017.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King loses season-opener

Purdue-Fort Wayne powered to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win over the King University in the season-opener for both teams.

King received six kills apiece from Suetonius Harris, Diego Marcano and Kellan Kennedy.

