LOCAL BRIEFS: Ingo helps E&H sweep softball twinbill

Freshman Kenzie Ingo (George Wythe) went 3-for-4 and Alex Braun pitched a two-hit shutout as nationally-ranked Emory & Henry College posted a 7-0 win over Shenandoah to compete the sweep of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Saturday.
The Wasps (15-3) posted a 9-0 victory in the opener as Nicole Cox went 3-for-3 and scored two runs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wofford edges ETSU
Sean Kearney had three of East Tennessee State University’s five hits as the Buccaneers suffered a 3-2 loss to Wofford. ETSU is now 15-13.
Tornado hosts Crusaders on Monday
King University will face No. 11 North Greenville on Monday after rain in Bristol washed out Saturday's twinbill.
North Greenville swept a doubleheader from the Tornado on Friday 12-2 and 19-6.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King wins twice in tournament
Hailee Blankenship and Julie Ward had 11 kills apiece, Georgia Davis dished out 23 assists and Abigail Shaffer added 27 digs to lead King to a 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 Conference Carolinas tournament victory over Southern Wesleyan.
King (15-2) followed that up with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24 win over Erskine as Ward had 17 kills and Katie Harless dished out 22 assists. The Tornado will host the tourney semifinals and finals on April 17-18.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
King to meet Converse for conference title
The 4th ranked Tornado defeated Belmont Abbey in the inaugural Conference Carolinas Championship, and will meet Converse for the team championship today at 5 p.m. at King's Student Center Complex..
Converse defeated Limestone in the other semifinal match.
The Championship individual event finals will begin at King this morning at 11 a.m.