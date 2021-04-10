LOCAL BRIEFS: Ingo helps E&H sweep softball twinbill

Freshman Kenzie Ingo (George Wythe) went 3-for-4 and Alex Braun pitched a two-hit shutout as nationally-ranked Emory & Henry College posted a 7-0 win over Shenandoah to compete the sweep of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Saturday.

The Wasps (15-3) posted a 9-0 victory in the opener as Nicole Cox went 3-for-3 and scored two runs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wofford edges ETSU

Sean Kearney had three of East Tennessee State University’s five hits as the Buccaneers suffered a 3-2 loss to Wofford. ETSU is now 15-13.

Tornado hosts Crusaders on Monday

King University will face No. 11 North Greenville on Monday after rain in Bristol washed out Saturday's twinbill.

North Greenville swept a doubleheader from the Tornado on Friday 12-2 and 19-6.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins twice in tournament