 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

LOCAL BRIEFS: Ian forces schedule changes

  • 0

FOOTBALL

Ian forces schedule changes

Due to Hurricane Ian hitting the Southeast region this weekend, three area college football teams have made adjustments to their schedules.

Both the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Emory & Henry have moved their games from Saturday to Friday, with both games starting at 3 p.m.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will play No. 19 Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise. UVa-Wise surprised the Bears last season 35-28.

Emory & Henry will now play its homecoming game South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba on Friday at Fred Selfe Stadium.

In addition, Saturday’s ETSU-Chattanooga football game at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

A pair of high schools also made changes.

Sullivan East will now travel to Elizabethton tonight for a Northeastern Conference game at 7:30 p.m. It was originally slated for Friday. Also, Holston’s football game at Narrows on Friday has been moved up to 6 p.m.

PREP GOLF

GW, Galax share 1C title

The Galax Maroon Tide and George Wythe Maroons dominated Wednesday’s VHSL Region 1C golf tournament at Wytheville Golf Club.

Galax and George Wythe each recorded a 309 to finish tied atop the team standings and clinch a state tournament bid. Talen Gentry of Galax took medalist honors with a 67, which was three shots better than runner-up Benson Blevins from George Wythe.

David Goode (71), Reece Vaught (81), Stephen Jackson (87), Payton Rigney (88) and Jaelyn Taylor (117) rounded out the lineup for the Maroons.

The Class 1 state tournament is Oct. 11 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Lancaster, Galax and Castlewood finished in that order at last season’s state tournament at the same facility and most of their lineups are intact from a year ago. GW’s Benson Blevins the defending state individual champ and will be back on the links.

UVA Wise Logo
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Sixteen high school football games will be played in the Bristol Herald Courier circulation area on Friday night. Check out the predictions for those games from local scribes. 

Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

Behind 518 rushing yards, which were highlighted by 274 yards and three touchdowns from Ian Scammell and 129 yards and three touchdowns from Logan Lester, Grundy powered past Honaker by a score of 62-21 in Friday night’s Black Diamond District tilt at Nelson Memorial Field.

PREP ROUNDUP: Hill rules on Battle Hill as Trojans top Falcons

PREP ROUNDUP: Hill rules on Battle Hill as Trojans top Falcons

Jacqueline Hill (John Battle), Chloe Adams (Chilhowie), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Sydnee Pendland (Tennessee High), Charli Carpenter (Virginia High), Brooke Bailey (Union), Casey Wampler (West Ridge), Hannah Hodge (Sullivan East), Ella Moss (Marion), Avery Maiden (Patrick Henry) and Emmah McAmis (Wise Central) all led their teams to volleyball victory on Thursday night. 

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games.

Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.

Tennessee High relies on defense to trap Falcons

Tennessee High relies on defense to trap Falcons

Marquis Phelps is not the average defensive end. At 5-foot-10, and 180 pounds, the Tennessee High standout relies on speed and finesse instead of height.

In Friday’s 34-14 win over the Abingdon Falcons at Falcon Stadium, Phelps accomplished his goal.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts