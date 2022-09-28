LOCAL BRIEFS: Ian forces schedule changes

FOOTBALL

Ian forces schedule changes

Due to Hurricane Ian hitting the Southeast region this weekend, three area college football teams have made adjustments to their schedules.

Both the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Emory & Henry have moved their games from Saturday to Friday, with both games starting at 3 p.m.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will play No. 19 Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise. UVa-Wise surprised the Bears last season 35-28.

Emory & Henry will now play its homecoming game South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba on Friday at Fred Selfe Stadium.

In addition, Saturday’s ETSU-Chattanooga football game at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

A pair of high schools also made changes.

Sullivan East will now travel to Elizabethton tonight for a Northeastern Conference game at 7:30 p.m. It was originally slated for Friday. Also, Holston’s football game at Narrows on Friday has been moved up to 6 p.m.

PREP GOLF

GW, Galax share 1C title

The Galax Maroon Tide and George Wythe Maroons dominated Wednesday’s VHSL Region 1C golf tournament at Wytheville Golf Club.

Galax and George Wythe each recorded a 309 to finish tied atop the team standings and clinch a state tournament bid. Talen Gentry of Galax took medalist honors with a 67, which was three shots better than runner-up Benson Blevins from George Wythe.

David Goode (71), Reece Vaught (81), Stephen Jackson (87), Payton Rigney (88) and Jaelyn Taylor (117) rounded out the lineup for the Maroons.

The Class 1 state tournament is Oct. 11 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Lancaster, Galax and Castlewood finished in that order at last season’s state tournament at the same facility and most of their lineups are intact from a year ago. GW’s Benson Blevins the defending state individual champ and will be back on the links.