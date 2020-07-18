Johnathan Hubbard is the new head girls basketball coach at Holston High School.
Michael French served as co-head coach last year with Chad Bailey and spent four seasons leading the program. Now, it’s Hubbard’s turn.
“I believe we have some young ladies who are hungry to get back in the gym and we’re excited about the future of Holston basketball,” Hubbard said. “I am extremely excited for this opportunity.”
Hubbard most recently served as the junior varsity boys boss at the school in Damascus. Prior to that, the Lincolnton, North Carolina, native was the head boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School for two seasons.
The Falcons went 22-25 over the course of the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with Hubbard at the helm.
“As far as Abingdon is concerned, I have tried to learn and grow from every experience,” Hubbard said. “I have spent a lot of time throughout my coaching and teaching career reading, watching and trying to absorb information from the best in their fields. I have spent a lot of time doing those things trying to prepare myself to be the best version of me possible.”
Hubbard played at Montreat College in North Carolina.
“My wife [Hannah] and I have talked frequently about being patient,” Hubbard said. “Waiting for the right opportunity to slide a few seats over and become the leader of a program again. I am grateful to [Holston’s administration] for believing in me and extending me this opportunity.”
