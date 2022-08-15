LOCAL BRIEFS: Hooker shoots 79 at U.S. Amateur

GOLF

Hooker shoots 79 at U.S. Amateur

Adam Hooker shot a 79 and Jet Tickle carded an 86 on Monday during the opening round of the 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Hooker, a Lebanon High School graduate who attends Western Carolina University, had one birdie, nine pars, seven bogeys and a double-bogey in going eight-over par. He is tied for 214th on the leaderboard of the 312-player tournament.

Tickle, a former Tennessee High standout who plays at the University of Tennessee, had seven pars, six bogeys, three double-bogeys and one triple-bogey. He is tied for 303rd.

East Tennessee State University freshman Carson Kammann from Knoxville, Tennessee, fired a 78 and is tied for 190th.

Sixty-eight was the top score recorded on Monday.

Hooker tees off at 8:55 a.m. today at Arcola Country Club, while Tickle begins his second round at 1:18 p.m.

The top 64 players advance to match play.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

TSSAA decides not to make changes

The Tennessee High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control met on Monday and decided not to make any changes in regard to classifications through the 2023-24 school year.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Long climb ahead for E&H, UVa-Wise

The Emory & Henry College women’s volleyball team has been selected to 13th out of 13 teams in the Wasps’ first season in the South Atlantic Conference.

Emory & Henry competed as an independent last season, finishing with a 15-11 record. The Wasps return nine players and six starters from last year’s squad, and welcomes eight new players including a pair of transfers.

Tennessee High graduate Carley Williams earned SAC preseason third team honors.

Wingate is the league favorite. UVa-Wise was picked one spot ahead of the Wasps in the poll.

Emory & Henry opens its season on Aug. 26-27 at the Seahawk Invitational at Northeast Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. The Wasps will face Texas A&M International and Azusa Pacific University in the first day of the tournament.

UVa-Wise, which opens with Bluefield State on Aug. 27, finished 4-22 last season.