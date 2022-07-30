LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker, GW, Lebanon on move in VHSL realignment plan; Abingdon's Hungate transfers to UVA

Honaker, Lebanon and George Wythe would be among the schools on the move under the latest plan devised by the Virginia High School League’s Realignment Committee.

There were several major moves unveiled from the group’s meeting on July 25 that used the newest enrollment figures to establish the VHSL’s alignment that would begin in the 2023-24 school year and consist of a four-year cycle.

Honaker will shift from the Black Diamond District to the Hogoheegee District, a league in which the Tigers were a member from 1978-79 through 1987-88.

That’s a proactive move with consolidation looming for current BDD members Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley.

Lebanon and George Wythe would move from Class 1 to Class 2 under the latest moves, as would Grayson County and state football powerhouse Riverheads.

Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg would drop from Class 3 to Class 2, East Rockingham would move up from Class 2 to Class 3 and Brunswick would go from Class 2 to Class 1 as well.

LCA won the Class 3 state baseball title in June, while East Rockingham and Brunswick have had success in basketball in the past.

Schools have until Aug. 8 to request an appeal with the VHSL Executive Committee determining the final alignment plan for the next four-year cycle on Sept. 21.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hungate transfers to UVa

Chase Hungate is transferring to the University of Virginia, giving the Cavaliers a third pitcher from far Southwest Virginia on their roster.

Hungate announced the move via his Instagram page.

The former Abingdon High School star spent his freshman season at Virginia Commonwealth University and went 6-4 with a 3.57 ERA in 21 outings covering 63 innings.

He struck out 46, walked 14, was selected to the Atlantic 10 Conference all-tournament team and pitched in NCAA tourney games against Georgia and North Carolina.

Hungate also pitched for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners, appearing in four games with a 15.63 ERA.

Head coach Shawn Stiffler left VCU to take over at Notre Dame and Hungate entered the transfer portal shortly thereafter.

Hungate join fellow pitchers Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) and Avery Mabe (George Wythe) in Charlottesville.