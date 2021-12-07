 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Holmes finalist for Walter Payton Award
  • Updated
Quay Holmes

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Holmes finalist for Walter Payton Award

East Tennessee State redshirt junior running back Quay Holmes is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award, present to the National Offensive Player of the Year in Division I FCS.

Holmes, who now holds numerous school records for rushing yards, touchdowns and points, will be joined at the National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 7 by Eric Barriere (Eastern Washington) and Cole Kelley (Southeastern Louisiana). That trio of chosen out of a pool of 25 finalists.

Holmes, who now holds numerous school records in rushing yards, touchdowns and career points, is first in FCS football in rushing yards per game (126.5) and he ranks second in: rushing touchdowns (17), total rushing yards (1,518) and total touchdowns with 20. Holmes is also fourth in FCS football in all-purpose yards per game (151.42).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Flames burn Hokies

Alyssa Iverson scored 16 points and Bridgette Rettstatt added 13 to lead Liberty to a 59-40 home win over instate rival Virginia Tech.

Liberty (7-1) outscored Virginia Tech 15-6 in the first quarter and 16-8 in the fourth.

Virginia Tech (7-2) was paced by Aisha Shepherd, who had five 3s and 17 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Torres places 5th in Colombia

King women’s wrestler Viktorya Torress placed fifth for Team USA in the Junior Pan American Games last weekend in Cali, Colombia.

Torres placed fifth at 68 kilograms. She was joined by King men’s wrestler Cameron Dubose, who didn’t place in the inaugural event.

King freshman women’s wrestler Sage Mortimer has been chosen as the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Wrestler of the Month.

COLLEGE BASS FISHING

King duo places 5th on Norris Lake

The King bass fishing duo of Hunter McClaskey and Landon Lawson finished fifth in the Brand Card College tournament held at Norris Lake.

They caught a fish with a total weight of 6.42 pounds. Tyler Altizer and Dylan Thomson finished 13 for the Tornado with a catch of 4.05 pounds.

LATE MONDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 25

Another night, another strong performance for Mac McClung of the South Bay Lakers.

The former Gate City High School star went for 25 points and seven assists on Monday night for South Bay in a 121-114 G League road win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

McClung was 8-for-16 from the field, 1-for-4 on 3-pointers and 5-for-9 at the free throw line two nights after scoring 26 points in a win over Santa Cruz.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard also had three rebounds, three steals and three turnovers.

McClung is averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals through his first seven games as a pro and has helped South Bay get off to a 7-1 start.

Chaundee Brown Jr. (Michigan) added 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for South Bay, while Jay Huff (University of Virginia) contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

Nino Johnson (Southeast Missouri State) led Salt Lake City with 17 points, while Carsen Edwards (Purdue) added 15 points and six assists.

McClung and South Bay next play at Salt Lake City again tonight.

Tags

