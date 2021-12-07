LOCAL BRIEFS: Holmes finalist for Walter Payton Award

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Holmes finalist for Walter Payton Award

East Tennessee State redshirt junior running back Quay Holmes is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award, present to the National Offensive Player of the Year in Division I FCS.

Holmes will be joined at the National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 7 by Eric Barriere (Eastern Washington) and Cole Kelley (Southeastern Louisiana). That trio of chosen out of a pool of 25 finalists.

Holmes, who now holds numerous school records in rushing yards, touchdowns and career points, is first in FCS football in rushing yards per game (126.5) and he ranks second in: rushing touchdowns (17), total rushing yards (1,518) and total touchdowns with 20. Holmes is also fourth in FCS football in all-purpose yards per game (151.42).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Flames burn Hokies

Alyssa Iverson scored 16 points and Bridgette Rettstatt added 13 to lead Liberty to a 59-40 home win over instate rival Virginia Tech.