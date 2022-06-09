LOCAL BRIEFS: Hildebrandt back on U.S. World Team

Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt has made her fifth U.S. World Team. Hildebrandt won the best two-of-three series with a pair of technical falls at 50 kilograms in New York on Wednesday night in New York.

Hildebrandt squared off with Alyssa Lampe and took a pair of wins in a total of three minutes and 43 seconds. Hildebrandt took the first match 10-0 in 1:31 before winning the second match 10-0 in 2:12 to earn a spot on her fifth World Team.

She has won two medals at the World Championships, taking silver at 53 kilograms in 2018 and at 50 kilograms in 2021. She was also the Olympic bronze medalist in 2020.

Hildebrandt will compete at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 10-18.