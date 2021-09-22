LOCAL BRIEFS: Heath Miller on Hall of Fame candidates list

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Miller on Hall of Fame list

Honaker graduate Heath Miller, who had a stellar career at Virginia and spent 10 years with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, is included on the initial list for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates.

Miller, one of five Steelers on the list of 122 candidates, was a popular figure in Pittsburgh, earning two Pro Bowl berths and winning two Super Bowls with the Steelers.

He caught 592 passes for 6,549 yards and 45 touchdowns during an 11-year career that began in 2015 and ended in 2015.

Miller, who was also on the initial Hall of Fame candidates list for the first time in 2020, joined Hines Ward, Gary Anderson, Casey Hampton and Hardy Nickerson as candidates representing the Steelers.

The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November, with a final 15 released in January.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado blows past Erskine

Hailee Blankenship had 11 kills and seven digs, and Julie Ward tallied 12 kills and 10 digs, leading King to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 Conference Carolinas win over Erskine.