LOCAL BRIEFS: Heath Miller on Hall of Fame candidates list

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Miller on Hall of Fame list
Honaker graduate Heath Miller, who had a stellar career at Virginia and spent 10 years with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, is included on the initial list for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates.
Miller, one of five Steelers on the list of 122 candidates, was a popular figure in Pittsburgh, earning two Pro Bowl berths and winning two Super Bowls with the Steelers.
He caught 592 passes for 6,549 yards and 45 touchdowns during an 11-year career that began in 2015 and ended in 2015.
Miller, who was also on the initial Hall of Fame candidates list for the first time in 2020, joined Hines Ward, Gary Anderson, Casey Hampton and Hardy Nickerson as candidates representing the Steelers.
The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November, with a final 15 released in January.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tornado blows past Erskine
Hailee Blankenship had 11 kills and seven digs, and Julie Ward tallied 12 kills and 10 digs, leading King to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 Conference Carolinas win over Erskine.
King (6-5, 1-0), which won its first league opener against the Flying Fleet, also received 18 digs, 17 assists and four aces from Katie Harless (Abingdon) and 20 digs by Claire Wilson.
Cavaliers sweep past Lions
Kelsey Green had 14 kills and five aces, and Rylee Waye dished out 25 assists to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise past Concord 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.
Wasps swept by Catawba
Hannah Watson had seven kills, Sarah Moore had 14 digs, Virginia High graduate Camden Jones added 12 digs and Carley Williams tallied six kills in a 27-25, 25-17, 25-20 loss to Catawba. E&H dropped to 4-6.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
E&H takes first loss of season
Callie McMurray and Grace Williams scored, but the Wasps (4-2-1) lost for the first time this season.