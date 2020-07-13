Waylon Hart was officially announced as the new head boys basketball coach at Honaker High School on Monday during the Russell County School Board meeting.
A 1994 graduate of Honaker, this will be Hart’s second stint as head coach of the Tigers.
He went 60-65 in leading the way at his alma mater from the 2005-06 season through the 2009-10 with a state tournament berth the highlight of his final year at the helm.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity,” Hart said. “I really missed the kids, the sport and the competition.”
Misty Davis Miller was also appointed as the school’s new volleyball coach. A Honaker graduate as well, she will be pulling double duty as she also leads the girls basketball program at the school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJCAA rearranges schedule
The National Junior College Athletic Association revealed its plan for the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, shuffling its sports season.
The plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half-marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women’s tennis.
All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.
Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.
PRO BASKETBALL
Former UVa-Wise star signs with new team
Taiwo Badmus, a former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has signed a contract with Leyma Basquet Coruna in Spain’s second division.
He spent the previous two seasons with Marin Ence PeixeGalego in the same league and averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 campaign.
Badmus played at UVa-Wise from 2016-2018 and scored 1,265 points with the Highland Cavaliers.
