COLLEGE BASEBALL

Highland Cavaliers sweep Bruins

Eastside graduate Cole Harness had eight hits, including three home runs and drove in 12 runs in leading the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a doubleheader sweep at Carolina University on Tuesday.

Harness, who also scored six runs in the two games, had four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice in the 8-5 opening game win over the Bruins.

Hunter Meador and Matt Frye each homered, while Meador also doubled and drove in three runs. Braden Hamilton picked up the win on the mound.

It was more Harness in the 24-10 nightcap, collecting four hits, including three homers, 10 RBIs and four more runs scored.

D'Sean Prinkleton hit two second game home runs, while Dakota Sisson and Micah Hill had one apiece for the Highland Cavaliers (3-10).

Hokies club ETSU

Carson DeMartini homered and drove in four runs and Chris Cannizzaro homered and drove in three more to lead No. 14 Virginia Tech to a 15-5 mid-week non-conference home victory over East Tennessee State.

Noah Webb had two of ETSU's eight hits and Justin Harvey homered for the Bucs (2-2), who allowed four runs in the second and sixth innings. ETSU visits Georgia Southern for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

The Hokies, which won two of three at College of Charleston over the weekend, improved to 3-1, winning three straight by a combined tally of 42-10. The Hokies host Bryant for three games, also starting on Friday.

LOCAL SENIOR GOLF

SLGL season approaches

The Senior Ladies Golf League Tri Cities and beyond will hold the first tournament of the season on April 3 at Warrior’s Path State Park Golf course in Kingsport, the first of 30 events slated to be held through October.

The SLGL tournaments are normally held on Mondays with competition carried out in flights where players of similar skill levels compete on a handicap basis. Prizes are awarded for various categories.

The SLGL is open to all woman who are age 50 by the date of their first tournament. For more information, visit www.seniorladiesgolf.com or contact Jo Ann Andrews at 423-201-3628 or andrews_joann57@yahoo.com.