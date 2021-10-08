LOCAL BRIEFS: Harless stars in Tornado volleyball triumph

BHC Sports Desk
Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 26 assists and 14 digs to highlight King University’s 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-11 Conference Carolinas win over Chowan.
The Tornado (10-7, 5-2) also received 16 kills from Julie Ward.
UVa-Wise falls to Queens
Queens University cruised to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (4-12, 0-9) was led by Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor’s 12 kills.
