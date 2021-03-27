LOCAL BRIEFS: Harless, Holtzclaw lead King to volleyball win

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 17 assists and eight digs as King University collected a 25-15, 26-24, 25-18 women’s volleyball win over Erskine.
Kayley Holtzclaw (Sullivan Central) slammed down nine kills for the Tornado, who are now 11-2.
Williams stars for Wasps
Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had a big day as Emory & Henry College posted a pair of wins on Saturday.
Williams had 13 kills in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 win over Eastern Mennonite, while finishing with six kills and six digs in a 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 triumph over Guilford.
Minor strong for UVa-Wise
Coker collected a 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-9 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, despite nine kills from former Tennessee High standout Adison Minor.
Cassie Farley (Abingdon) added eight kills, Bethany Smith (John Battle) collected 13 digs and Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) smashed down seven kills for UVa-Wise, now 0-6.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Erskine outlasts King
Ersinke outlasted the King University Tornado for a 25-19, 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 15-12 win. King (8-12) was led by Joshua Kim’s 16 kills.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Tenth-place finish for Arrington
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington placed 10th in the 3,200-meter girls race at Saturday’s New Balance Dash for Doobie track and field meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Arrington crossed the finish line in 10:43.59. Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins won the event in 9:52.33.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
King bests Belmont Abbey
Austin Meyer and Wes Bonney each had two hits as King University collected a 5-2 Conference Carolinas win over Belmont Abbey.
The Tornado (10-12) also received a RBI from Tennessee High graduate Deric Graham.
ETSU stops Samford
Ashton King went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as East Tennessee State earned a 5-1 win over Samford. The Buccaneers are 13-9.
Randolph-Macon sweeps E&H
Randolph-Macon swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader from Emory & Henry by scores of 3-2 and 11-1.
Noah Griffin pitched a complete-game eight-hitter for E&H (1-6) in the opener, while Jared Foley had three hits for the Wasps in the second game.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Tornado splits twinbill
Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two hits as King University earned a 4-3 win over Barton in the second game of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.
Rikkelle Miller added three hits, while relief pitcher Marleigh Duncan (Union) notched her fourth save as the Tornado (17-9) bounced back from a 2-0 loss in the opener.
ETSU overwhelms UNCG
Nikki Grupp had two RBIs as East Tennessee State earned a 7-2 win over UNC Greensboro. The Buccaneers are 13-8.
UVa-Wise swept by Lenoir-Rhyne
Kara Long (Lebanon) continued her fine freshman season for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Lenoir-Rhyne in a doubleheader on Friday by scores of 6-5 and 8-3.
Long drove in a run in the first game, while collecting two hits in the second game. Long is hitting a team-best .329 for UVa-Wise, now 8-15-1.
WOMEN’S WRESTLING
King has nine in Olympic trials
Five current King University wrestlers and four former Tornado standouts will represent the Bristol School at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Aleeah Gould (50 kilograms), Melanie Mendoza (53 kilograms), Cheyenne Sisenstein (57 kilgorams) Ana Lucinao (62 kilograms) and Ashlynn Ortega (68 kilograms) are the current Tornado grapplers who will compete.
Sarah Hildebrandt (50 kilograms), Alli Ragan (57 kilograms), Julia Salata (62 kilograms) and Forrest Molinari (62 kilograms) are the King alums who will step on the mat.