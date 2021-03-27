LOCAL BRIEFS: Harless, Holtzclaw lead King to volleyball win

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tornado splits twinbill

Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two hits as King University earned a 4-3 win over Barton in the second game of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.

Rikkelle Miller added three hits, while relief pitcher Marleigh Duncan (Union) notched her fourth save as the Tornado (17-9) bounced back from a 2-0 loss in the opener.

ETSU overwhelms UNCG

Nikki Grupp had two RBIs as East Tennessee State earned a 7-2 win over UNC Greensboro. The Buccaneers are 13-8.

UVa-Wise swept by Lenoir-Rhyne

Kara Long (Lebanon) continued her fine freshman season for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Lenoir-Rhyne in a doubleheader on Friday by scores of 6-5 and 8-3.

Long drove in a run in the first game, while collecting two hits in the second game. Long is hitting a team-best .329 for UVa-Wise, now 8-15-1.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

King has nine in Olympic trials