LOCAL BRIEFS: Hall leads locals in VHSL golf tournament

BHC Sports Desk
Abingdon’s Katie Hall had the top finish among local competitors at Monday’s VHSL Girls Open at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Abingdon.
Hall shot a 77 to finish in a tie for ninth. Melanie Walker of James Robinson won the event with a 66.
Abingdon’s Grace Addison (tied for 12th, 78), George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi (26th, 83) and Castlewood’s Abby Bradley (32nd, 89) also competed in the event.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
E&H finishes 11th in ODAC tourney
Emory & Henry finished the season on Monday in Browns Summit, North Carolina, taking 11th place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship.
Christofer Schaff led the Wasps with a 77 to tie for 18th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!