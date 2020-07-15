Jamie Hackney is the new head boys basketball coach at Wise County Central High School.
Hackney becomes the second coach in program history after taking over for T.J. McAmis.
The Warriors finished as Region 2D runner-up last season and dropped an overtime decision to Radford in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Hackney is a 2008 Gate City graduate and most recently was an assistant coach for the Blue Devils.
“I believe the recent success of Wise Central has made it a very good opportunity,” Hackney said. “It was possibly one of the best open jobs in Southwest Virginia, because the younger kids have seen the program be successful and hopefully that will make them hungry for more.”
Central graduated seven seniors off the 2019-20 squad, including 1,000-point career scorers Isaiah McAmis and Elijah Hayes.
“Lost several to graduation but the upcoming players got a taste of a state tournament berth and witnessed what it takes to compete in the tough Mountain 7 District, Region 2D and state tournament,” Hackney said. “They witnessed the hard work, commitment and dedication of the ones that came before them.”
PREP BASEBALL
Vikings clinch ETHSBL playoff berth
The Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, won their second game in as many nights on Wednesday with a 6-4 East Tennessee High School Baseball League victory over the Braves from Johnson City, Tennessee, at Cardinal Park.
That came after a 17-2 thumping of the Redwings (Johnson City) on Tuesday night when Garrett Embree went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Brayden Blevins was the winning pitcher.
The Vikings (8-3) have secured a spot in next week’s ETHSBL playoffs and close out the regular-season portion of their schedule today at 5 p.m. against the Raiders from Kingsport, Tennessee, at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.
