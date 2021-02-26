Local Briefs: GW, RR game postponed

Today’s scheduled non-district football game between George Wythe and Rural Retreat (1-0) at Community Stadium in Rural Retreat was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
VHS to play at Stone Castle
Virginia High’s season-opening game with Grundy will be held at the Stone Castle today at 2 p.m. The amount of rain that occurred Friday and is in the forecast this weekend led to the move as the Stone Castle on the Tennessee side of town has an artificial turf surface.
No general admission tickets will be sold as everyone entering the stadium must be on a pre-approved list.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ETSU overpowers UNC Asheville
David Beam blasted a two-run homer and Bubba Hubbard (Union) pitched a scoreless inning of relief as East Tennessee State earned a 9-1 win over UNC Asheville and improved to 3-2.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King 8th seed in postseason tournament
The King men’s basketball team will be seeded eighth in the Conference Carolinas tournament and will travel to top-seed Emmanuel on Tuesday.
King finished the truncated regular season with a 6-11 record.
The King women (9-6) will be seeded fourth and will host North Greenville on Tuesday.
The semifinals and finals of both tournaments will be played at campus sites on Thursday and Sunday of next week. Wofford College was originally going to host both, but those plans were scrapped due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
LATE THURSDAY
PREP SWIMMING
Abingdon competes in Class 3 meet
Abingdon sophomore Alex Wolford placed fourth in the boys diving competition during the VHSL Class 3 Swimming and Diving Championships held on Thursday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Wolford’s efforts helped the Abingdon boys finish 23rd as a team with a total of 24 points. Blade White, Jack Bundy, Greyson Williams and Teddy Pillion placed 14th in the 400 freestyle relay. Pillion was also 16th in the 100 breaststroke.
Junior Ally Yeary led the Abingdon girls to a 17th place finish by placing eighth in the 100 breaststroke, 10th in the 50 freestyle and combined with Maggie Smith, Hannah Meade and Kendal Bliss to place 13th in the 200 freestyle relay and 14th in the 200 medley relay.
Meade also placed ninth in the diving competition for Abingdon, which finished with 41 points.