Local Briefs: GW, RR game postponed

The King women (9-6) will be seeded fourth and will host North Greenville on Tuesday.

The semifinals and finals of both tournaments will be played at campus sites on Thursday and Sunday of next week. Wofford College was originally going to host both, but those plans were scrapped due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATE THURSDAY

PREP SWIMMING

Abingdon competes in Class 3 meet

Abingdon sophomore Alex Wolford placed fourth in the boys diving competition during the VHSL Class 3 Swimming and Diving Championships held on Thursday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Wolford’s efforts helped the Abingdon boys finish 23rd as a team with a total of 24 points. Blade White, Jack Bundy, Greyson Williams and Teddy Pillion placed 14th in the 400 freestyle relay. Pillion was also 16th in the 100 breaststroke.

Junior Ally Yeary led the Abingdon girls to a 17th place finish by placing eighth in the 100 breaststroke, 10th in the 50 freestyle and combined with Maggie Smith, Hannah Meade and Kendal Bliss to place 13th in the 200 freestyle relay and 14th in the 200 medley relay.