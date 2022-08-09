LOCAL BRIEFS: GW, BDD schools among VHSL appeals

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

GW, BDD schools among VHSL appeals

George Wythe, Council, Grundy and Hurley are among the schools who filed appeals with the Virginia High School League regarding the latest realignment plan that would begin with the 2023-24 school year.

Under the original plan revealed on July 30, Honaker was placed in the Hogoheegee District after previously competing in the Black Diamond District. Meanwhile, George Wythe and Lebanon would move up from Class 1 to Class 2.

Those won’t be the only shake-ups it appears.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Grundy has requested to join fellow BDD member Honaker in the Hogoheegee District, while Council and Hurley would leave the BDD for the Cumberland District.

That would leave Twin Valley as the lone school in the BDD.

Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley are set to consolidate, but a firm date has not been set on when exactly the new school in Buchanan County would open.

George Wythe requested to stay in Class 1 in appeals, as did Riverheads and Grayson County after originally being placed in Class 2 under last month’s plan.

Liberty Christian Academy and Maggie Walker appealed to remain in the Class 3 ranks.

James River, Randolph-Henry and Mountain View-Quicksburg requested to move down to Class 1.

Schools have until Aug. 15 to submit appeals and the five-person appeal committee will meet on Aug. 23. Schools will have until Sept. 6 to submit final appeals.

The final realignment plan will be in place on Sept. 21 and will run through 2026-27.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

“Under the Lights” publishes on Aug. 28

“Under the Lights”, the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2022 high school football magazine, will be published on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The 92-page publication includes previews, schedules, rosters and photos for 25 area high school teams from both Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Magazines will be available with the Aug. 28 edition of the Bristol Herald Courier and individual copies will also be available for purchase.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU picked 11th in preseason FCS poll

The East Tennessee State football team was ranked No. 11 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 Poll released on Monday.

The Buccaneers, who celebrated a Southern Conference championship season that ended with an overall record of 11-2 and a 7-1 mark in league play, totaled 750 points in the first poll of the 2022 campaign.

ETSU returns 37 lettermen from a year ago, including seven starters on both sides of the ball, led by senior running back Jacob Saylors. He was one of 10 players to earn preseason all-Southern Conference honors.

ETSU is joined by two other SoCon teams, Chattanooga, at 12th, and Mercer at 23rd.

North Dakota State, the reigning FCS National champion, was pegged No. 1, with South Dakota State, Montana, Montana State and Missouri State rounding out the top five.

ETSU finished the season ranked No. 9 in the final Stats Perform Top 25 Poll last season.