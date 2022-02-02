LOCAL BRIEFS: Grundy's Vanover signs with SWCC

PREP BASEBALL

Vanover signs with SWCC

Grundy High School standout Kaden Vanover signed with the baseball program at Southwest Virginia Community College on Wednesday.

He hit .370 with 17 stolen bases this past season as the Golden Wave reached the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Owens to manage in Appy League

Jeremy Owens has been promoted from hitting coach to manager of the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton River Riders.

The former star slugger at Science Hill High School and Middle Tennessee State University played 18 seasons professionally and reached the Triple-A level in the farm systems of the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

The 45-year-old Owens has coached in the minor leagues and managed in the independent leagues.

He was the hitting coach for Elizabethton last summer when the Appy League debuted as an amateur wood-bat circuit for collegiate underclassmen. The River Riders were 36-32 and finished second in the West Division.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise declaws Lions

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) tallied 26 points and eight rebounds to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 67-57 South Atlantic Conference win over Mars Hill.

Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) and Caitlyn Ross added 10 points each for the Highland Cavaliers (7-13, 7-10). Kaitlin Burger added 13 points and six rebounds, while Ross had eight boards and seven assists in the win.

No. 14 Barton too much for King

Trinity Lee led five King scorers in double figures with 21 points, but No. 14 Barton defeated the Tornado 101-83 in Conference Carolinas action.

Barton (17-1, 13-1) outscored King 32-17 in the second quarter to take a 55-40 lead into the break.

King (9-6, 8-4) also got double figures from Ryleigh Fritz (17 points), Desiree Bates (16 points), Alexa Gramann (14 points) and Brianna Dunbar, who added nine assists and six rebounds to 10 points.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls at Barton

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 28 points, connecting on 7-for-14 from 3-point range, but Barton shot 63.9 percent from the field to earn a 99-92 Conference Carolinas win over the Tornado.

MJ Foust added 15 points and six boards for King (10-9, 7-8). J’Son Brooks added 14 points and Isaiah Curry had 12 point and eight rebounds in the loss. Connor Jordan dished out six assists.

UVa-Wise gets first SAC win

Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) finished with 16 points and seven rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise took an 84-79 South Atlantic Conference road win over Mras Hill.

Makai Vassell and Joel Pettiford added 21 points apiece for the Highland Cavaliers (2-18, 1-15), who snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Bucs beaten by 3-point barrage

Nicholas Robinson scored 39 points, connecting on five of West Carolina’s 16 3s to upset East Tennessee State 87-84.

Cameron Bacote had four 3s and 21 points and Marcus Banks had five 3s and 15 points for West Carolina, which took 45 of its 64 shots from beyond the arc.

ETSU (12-12, 4-7), which dropped its fourth straight game, was led by Jordan King, who hits seven 3s and finished with 32 points. Lederrius Brewer added 18 points, David Sloan had 13 points and eight assists and Ty Brewer added 10 points and nine boards.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU adds 8 to roster

New East Tennessee State head football coach George Quarles signed eight players, including two transfers, during Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Quarles inked four prospects from Georgia, three from Tennessee and one from South Carolina in seven different positions.

Among the transfers are Chris Everhart from Greeneville, Tenn., who will leave Marshall for the Bucs, and Andy Boykin, a defensive lineman from Arkansas. Others included quarterback William Riddle from Chattanooga and Knox Catholic wide receiver Tommy Winton III.

MOTORSPORTS

Opening event set for Wythe

The first race of the season on the dirt at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat is scheduled for April 15 with the Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals.

Competitors in the Super Late Model class will compete for a $10,000-to-win purse.