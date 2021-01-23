LOCAL BRIEFS: Grundy wins regular season wrestling finale

Grundy High School’s wrestling team closed out the regular season on Saturday with a 72-12 dual meet victory over the Graham G-Men.

Tanner Hartford (106-pound weight class), Chris Stiltner (138), Issac Coleman (170), Peyton McComas (220) and Jake Deel (285) all won via pinfall for the Golden Wave, who are 7-0.

It marks the first time Grundy has gone undefeated through a season in dual matches since 1992.

Arrington paces Patriots

Mason Arrington’s third-place finish in the 145-pound weight class led the Sullivan East contingent in Saturday’s Greeneville Invitational.

Arrington went 4-1 with three pinfall victories in the event. After being pinned by Fairview’s Malachi Bennett in the semifinals, he bounced back by winning a 2-1 decision over Hixson’s Christopher Rogers in the third-place match.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

E&H Wasps win opener

Taylor Owens (Virginia High) scored 13 points in her collegiate debut as Emory & Henry College opened the season with a 72-43 win over Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Eastern Mennonite.