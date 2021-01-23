LOCAL BRIEFS: Grundy wins regular season wrestling finale

Grundy High School’s wrestling team closed out the regular season on Saturday with a 72-12 dual meet victory over the Graham G-Men.
Tanner Hartford (106-pound weight class), Chris Stiltner (138), Issac Coleman (170), Peyton McComas (220) and Jake Deel (285) all won via pinfall for the Golden Wave, who are 7-0.
It marks the first time Grundy has gone undefeated through a season in dual matches since 1992.
Arrington paces Patriots
Mason Arrington’s third-place finish in the 145-pound weight class led the Sullivan East contingent in Saturday’s Greeneville Invitational.
Arrington went 4-1 with three pinfall victories in the event. After being pinned by Fairview’s Malachi Bennett in the semifinals, he bounced back by winning a 2-1 decision over Hixson’s Christopher Rogers in the third-place match.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H Wasps win opener
Taylor Owens (Virginia High) scored 13 points in her collegiate debut as Emory & Henry College opened the season with a 72-43 win over Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Eastern Mennonite.
The Wasps also received a dozen points from Alexis Hoppers and shot 49.2 percent from the field
King improves to 3-1
Ryleigh Fritz poured in 20 points as King University cruised to an 87-42 Conference Carolinas win over Southern Wesleyan.
The Tornado (3-1) forced 27 turnovers.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Southern Wesleyan stops King
Southern Wesleyan posted an 82-75 win over King University on Saturday, the fourth straight time the Warriors have topped the Tornado.
Southern Wesleyan is coached by Nick Pasqua, a former King player and assistant coach.
MJ Foust led King (2-4) with 13 points. The Tornado shot just 4-for-22 from 3-point range.
UVa-Wise falls to 0-10
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise couldn’t hold a 12-point lead in dropping a 73-70 decision to South Atlantic Conference rival Newberry.
The Highland Cavaliers (0-10) were led by Cameron Whiteside’s 20 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bradley Dean (Gate City) added eight points.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King is 2-0
A.J. Drooker dished out 29 assists as King University improved to 2-0 with a 20-25, 25-22, 24-26, 27-25, 15-10 win over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Kuljak leads King
Jan Kuljak won the men’s 1,000, 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle to lead the way for the King University Tornado during a meet in Bristol on Saturday.
Dale Bruce (100 butterfly) also won for the King men, while Madi Mathews (50 freestyle) and Steph Dansie (200 IM) were winners for the Tornado on the women’s side.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Thomas places third for ETSU
East Tennessee State University freshman Malachi Thomas (Chilhowie) finished third in the men’s high jump on Saturday at the VMI Team Challenge in Lexington, Virginia.
Thomas had a top jump of 1.90 meters (6-2 ¾).