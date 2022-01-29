LOCAL BRIEFS: Grundy wins Highlander Invitational

The Grundy wrestling team had seven first place finishers to win the Highlander Invitational on Saturday at Glenvar High School.

Grundy scored 200 points, defeating Glenvar by eight points.

The Grundy winners included Logan Looney (285 pounds), Levid Rodriguez (220), Wyatt Bush (195), Ian Scammell (170), Chris Stiltner (145). Brody Coleman (120) and Tanner Hartford (106). Bryce Looney (113) and Carson Deel (152) finished second in their respective weight classes.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Double-doubles lead UVa-Wise to victory

Nia Vansant 24 points and three 13 rebounds and Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 19 points and 20 boards, leading the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 71-55 South Atlantic Conference win over Limestone.

Vansant became the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Caitlyn Ross added 10 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Highland Cavaliers (6-13, 6-10), which outscored Limestone 38-27 in the second half.

ETSU falls at Wofford

Damiah Griffin scored 17 points and Carly Hooks added 13 to lead East Tennessee State, but the Buccaneers dropped 73-51 Southern Conference decision at Wofford.

No one else scored more than four points for ETSU (2-17, 1-5). Hooks had six rebounds and three assists, while Griffin had five boards. Both Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson and George Wythe’s Meleah Kirtner were held scoreless.

Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) had two points for the Terriers (10-10, 5-1). Annabelle Schultz led all scorers with 19 points in the win.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise whipped by Limestone

An 18-point halftime deficit was too much for UVa-Wise to overcome in a 90-72 South Atlantic Conference loss to Limestone.

Bradley Dean (Gate City) and Josh Pittiford had 12 points each in the loss, while Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central), Kervens Yacinthe and Caleb Lominac had 11 points apiece.

UVA-Wise, while also received seven points from Grayson Honaker (Honaker) and seven rebounds by Lominac, dropped to 1-17 on the season, including an 0-14 SAC mark.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

No. 11 Loyola edges past King

It took five sets for No. 11 Loyola-Chicago to escape Bristol with a 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12 win over King at the Student Center Complex.

King (1-6) took a 2-1 set lead before the Ramblers (4-4) rallied for the win.

Diego Marcano had 12 kills and Suetonius Harris and Chance Hoffman had 11 kills apiece for the Tornado. JT Deppe dished out 34 assists and Kellan Kennedy had seven blocks. Noah Melendez and Harris had 10 digs apiece.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

King’s Doyle has good day on track

Science Hill graduate Ashley Doyle won the 5000 meter run for King at the VMI Winter Relays.

Doyle won the event in 18:35.23, five seconds ahead of her nearest competition. Chloe Wade was third in 18:44.03. Another Science Hill graduate, Katy Neubert, placed fourth in the 800 meters in 2:23.29. Annah Blankenship set a personal record of 9.65 meters in the shot put.

Kolin Miller led the King men’s competitors, placing fifth in the weight throw at 16.55 meters. He was also eight in the shot put in 13.25 meters.

SENIOR GOLF

Seniors Golf League accepting new members

The Upper East Tennessee Seniors Golf League will begin its 2022 season on March 14. Sixty tournaments, which are played on Monday and Thursday at 23 public and private golf courses, will be held into October.

The league is open to men who are age 55 by the date of their first tournament.

If interested, visit www.seniorsgolfleague.com, or contact Hal McHorris at (42) 245 9833, or email halinkpt@aol.com.