LOCAL BRIEFS: Grundy wins Graham Invite

The Grundy Golden Wave steamrolled to another championship, claiming the team title at Saturday’s Graham Invitational in Bluefield.

Grundy grapplers won 10 of the 14 weight classes as the Golden Wave racked up 210 points. Princeton of West Virginia (116), Graham (81) and Castlewood (56) rounded out the top-four.

Bryce Looney (113-pound weight class), Justin Owens (132), Chris Stiltner (145), Carson Deel (152), Ethan Roberts (160), Ian Scammell (170), Jake Stiltner (182), Wyatt Bush (195), Levid Rodriguez (220) and Logan Looney (285) brought home the gold for Grundy.

Tazewell’s Talan Hall (106), Castlewood’s Slade Castle (120) and Graham’s Tristan Hass (138) also won their respective weight classes.

Abingdon’s Minnick finishes fourth

Abingdon High School’s Dalton Minnick wrestled his way to a third-place finish at Saturday’s Big Blue Invitational tournament in Christiansburg.

Minnick compiled a 2-2 record in the 126-pound weight class. He dropped a 6-1 decision to James River’s Chase Cuddy in the third-place match.

Max Ferguson (113) and Landon Fuller (285) also competed for the Falcons, but did not place.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU snaps skid, Kirtner scores

Freshman Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) got on the board and East Tennessee State University ended its 13-game losing skid.

Kirtner connected on a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining for her first collegiate points as the Buccaneers earned a 68-45 Southern Conference win over Western Carolina.

Freshman Sarah Thompson (Gate City) added 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals as ETSU (2-15, 1-3) won for the first time since Nov. 14.

Mary Washington overwhelms Wasps

Emory & Henry College made just 13 of its 50 shots from the field in dropping a 61-37 decision to Mary Washington on Saturday.

The Wasps (7-10) missed 21 of their 24 attempts from 3-point range, committed 16 turnovers, were outrebounded 42-33 and no player for E&H scored more than five points.

Newberry knocks off UVa-Wise

Newberry shot a blistering 51.9 percent from the field and dominated on the glass in notching a 70-62 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Nia Vanzant had 21 points for UVa-Wise (5-13, 5-10), which was out rebounded 35-22 in falling to ninth place in the SAC standings.

Belmont Abbey downs King

Brittany Autry dominated to the tune of 23 points and 16 rebounds as Belmont Abbey cruised to a 76-61 Conference Carolinas victory over King.

King (7-5, 6-3) was outrebounded 46-27. Trinity Lee had 15 points to lead the way for the Tornado.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado topped by Belmont Abbey

Belmont Abbey got the best of King University on Saturday, shooting 52.2 percent from the field in a 92-85 Conference Carolinas triumph.

King (7-7, 4-7) received a team-high 20 points from Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays, while Isaiah Curry collected a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

UVa-Wise stumbles again

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise fell to 1-15 on Saturday after suffering a 69-57 setback to South Atlantic Conference foe Newberry.

The Highland Cavaliers received 11 points and six rebounds from Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central), while Makai Vassell scored 17 points. UVa-Wise hosts Emory & Henry on Tuesday, the only team the Cavs have beaten this season.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King loses twice

King University dropped a pair of matches on Saturday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Queens outlasted King for a 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10 triumph, while Harvard hammered the Tornado 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.

Chance Hoffman led King (1-3) with 23 kills and five blocks against Queens, while JT Deppe handed out 17 assists in the loss to Harvard.