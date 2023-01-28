Local Briefs: Grundy wins Glenvar wrestling tournament

PREP WRESTLING

Grundy wins Glenvar tournament

Grundy High School is the favorite to win yet another team title at next month’s VHSL Class 1 state wrestling tournament in Salem.

The Golden Wave had a rehearsal of sorts on Saturday in Salem as they won the Glenvar Invitational, outdistancing the host school by 60 points.

Carson Griffey (138-pound weight class), Shaiem Gordon (144), Ethan Roberts (165), Ian Scammell (175), Wyatt Bush (215) and Logan Looney (285) won gold for the Wave.

Bush pinned Central-Woodstock’s Tyler Forbes in 1:46 in the finals, while Griffey earned a 15-0 technical-fall triumph over Salem’s Haden Smith. Meanwhile, Scammell was named the event’s most outstanding wrestler.

Bryce Looney (113), Carson Deel (157) and Ryan Campbell (190) had runner-up finishes for Grundy, whose team total was 262.5.

Graham finished 13th in the 15-team event with 29 points. Tristan Hass was third in the 150-pound weight class for the G-Men.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brown delivers for Emory & Henry

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown made a layup off an assist from Patrick Antonelli with 5 seconds left to lift Emory & Henry to a 78-77 South Atlantic Conference win at Coker.

Grundy graduate Cade Looney (12-8, 4-7) led the Wasps with 15 points and eight rebounds. Christian Drummer added 14 points and Jalen Leftwich added 11.

Malcolm Morgan added eight points and six boards for the Wasps.

Cavs lose heartbreaker to Trojans

Calen Lightford nailed a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining, but Anderson held on for a South Atlantic Conference two-point home win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Lightford had 20 points for UVa-Wise (12-8, 5-6), which was led by Gate City graduate Bradley Dean, who had 24 points, while Ben Bryson added 12. Eastside alumnus Luke Lawson had eight poinst and 11 rebounds, while Zion Fruster finished with nine points.

No. 8 Braves slows Tornado

Tennessee High grad Michael Mays was the lone King scorer in double figures with 26 points in the Tornado’s 96-72 Conference Carolinas loss at No. 8-ranked North Carolina Pembroke.

Kenny Turner tallied nine point and eight rebounds for the Tornado (5-14, 4-8), who were victimized by 60 percent shooting from the field by the Braves, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU wins fourth straight in SoCon

Nevaeh Brown had 19 points, nine assists and four rebounds to help lift East Tennessee State to a 74-54 Southern Conference victory over the Spartans at Freedom Hall.

Jiselle Thomas contributed 16 points and nine boards for ETSU (17-6, 4-3), which has won four straight league games. Kendall Folley had 15 points, while Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson contributed four points and a steal in 10 minutes for the Buccaneers.

Coker chokes Wasps

Emma Santoro scored 24 points and Gracie Glance added 13 points in Emory & Henry’s 95-74 Southern Atlantic Conference loss at Coker.

Emory & Henry (7-12, 4-7) also received eight points, six assists and five rebounds from Brylee Jones. Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) scored eight points while Chelsei Hodges and fellow Virginia High graduates Amaya Lee and Taylor Owens added seven points apiece.

Wise falls at Anderson

Nia Vanzant had 14 points and seven assists and Caitlyn Ross added 13 points and seven rebounds in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 91-72 South Atlantic Conference loss at Anderson.

Katlin Burger added 13 points and six rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers (13-9, 4-7), who have lost three in a row. Josie Hester had nine points in the loss.

Braves scalp King

Le’Ajie Ellington was the lone King scorer in double figures with 13 points in the Tornado’s 64-43 South Atlantic Conference loss at North Carolina Pembroke.

King (4-16, 4-8), which has lost six straight, also received seven points and five boards by Alexa Gramann.

SWCC falls to Wake Tech

Despite three scorers in double digits, Southwest Virginia Community College lost a road game to Wake Tech.

Amber Kimberlin (Marion) had 17 points to lead the Flying Eagles (11-5), while Liyah French (Holston) had a 15-point performance Katie Barr (Chilhowie) pumped in 14 points.