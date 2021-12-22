LOCAL BRIEFS: Grundy wins Agie Skeens; ETSU prepared to hire Quarles

PREP WRESTLING
Grundy wins Agie Skeens Tourney
Grundy High School crowned six champions in winning the Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday.
The Golden Wave dominated in piling up 309 points, 139 ½ points better than runner-up Glenvar. Wise County Central (141) was third and Castlewood (121) fourth in the two-day, 17-team event at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.
Carson Griffey (126-pound weight class), Chris Stiltner (145), Ian Scammell (170), Wyatt Bush (195), Levid Rodriguez (220) and Logan Looney (285) were triumphant in their respective weight classes and each of them won by pin in the finals.
Stiltner needed just 40 seconds to stick the shoulders of Glenvar’s Trey Lawrence to the mat.
Castlewood’s Jacob Maxfield (182), Tazewell’s Talan Hall (106) and Graham’s Tristan Hass (138) won individual titles too.
Maxfield pinned Glenvar’s Wesley Hetzel in 3:06 and added Agie Skeens Memorial Tournament title to the Indian Classic championship he won earlier this month in Kingsport, Tennessee.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Quarles reported to be next ETSU coach
Former Maryville High School head coach and Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles will reportedly be the new football coach at East Tennessee State, according to sources from FootballScoop.com.
Quarles would replace Randy Sanders, who retired after an 11-2 season and an appearance in the FCS playoff quarterfinals.
A member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, Quarles has been Furman’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach for the last five seasons.
Quarles posted a 250-16 record in 18 seasons at Maryville, finishing with 11 state championships, according to FootballScoop.com.