LOCAL BRIEFS: Grundy, Rural Retreat claim wrestling victories

PREP WRESTLING

Grundy wins Graham Invite

Grundy High School cruised to the team title at Saturday’s Graham Invitational in Bluefield.

The Golden Wave had 10 individual champs and 144-pounder Shaiem Gordon was named most outstanding wrestler of the event.

Bryce Looney (113), Blake Broyles (120), Brody Coleman (126), Dominic Ciolli (132), Carson Griffey (138), Carson Deel (157), Ethan Roberts (165), Ian Scammell (175) and Wyatt Bush (215) joined Gordon as Grundy grapplers to bring home gold.

Grundy’s team score of 229 ½ was well ahead of the runner-up Princeton Tigers from West Virginia.

Graham’s Tristan Haas won the 150-pound title. Patrick Henry’s Ben Hahn (138) and Gavin Burke (285) had runner-up finishes.

Rural Retreat wins tourney

The Rural Retreat Indians won the Rural Retreat Invitational on Saturday as the home team crowned five individual champs.

Caleb Gibson (106-pound weight class), Parker Stone (120), Ely Blevins (132), Chaz Penwright (138) and Joey Olender (175) stood atop the podium for Rural Retreat, which beat Lebanon by 21 points in the team standings.

Ian Ray (144) and Kalib Simmons (157) were the titlists for Lebanon.

Tazewell’s Talen Hall (113), Holston’s Merrick Kestner (126), Wise County Central’s Jude Davis (150), George Wythe’s Logan Ward (165) and Wise County Central’s Brady Sturgill (285) were also among the notable first-place finishers.

Almany, Ramey get 100th wins

John Battle’s Owen Almany and Union’s Bryce Ramey both earned their 100th career victories on Saturday during the Steve Gardner Memorial Duals in Big Stone Gap.

Both Battle and Union went undefeated in the event. The Trojans topped Belfry (71-12), McCreary Central (72-12), Letcher County Central (72-12) and Somerset (66-18) from Kentucky.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 18

Mac McClung (Gate City) scored 18 points on Saturday night for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 116-101 NBA G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

The 6-foot-2 second-year pro also had seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.

Fans can vote at the G League’s website for McClung to compete in the Next Up G League All-Star event set for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. McClung is already scheduled to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18.

He is currently not among the top-10 vote-getters for the Next Up game.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise chisels Limestone

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean scored 24 points and Eastside's Luke Lawson added 14 points and seven rebounds in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 92-63 rout at Limestone.

UVa-Wise (11-7, 4-5) also received 13 points, five assists and four rebounds from Ben Bryson. Patrick Shelley had 12 points and Zion Fruster tallied seven points and six boards.

Bulldogs bite Wasps

Jake Moynihan led three Emory & Henry scorers in double figures with 21 points in the Wasps' hard-fought 80-78 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Wingate.

Jalen Leftwich had 17 points for the Wasps (10-8, 5-5), while Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Patrick Antonelli dished out eight assists and Malcolm Morgan tallied nine points and six boards.

Carolina stuns King

Myles McCrary had 14 points and nine rebounds and Brandon Lambert had 13 points and another nine boards in King's 100-95 non-conference home loss to Carolina University.

Kenny Turner added 17 points and six boards, while Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays led the Tornado (5-12) with 19 points.

SWCC suffers home loss

Guilford Technical Community College hung on for a 91-85 win over Southwest Virginia Community College.

The Flying Eagles, which hosts Fayetteville Technical today, fell to 8-7 on the season.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU wins 2nd SoCon game

Jiselle Thomas scored 23 points and Kendall Foley tallied 17 points and six rebounds to lift East Tennessee State to a 75-58 Southern Conference road victory at Wofford.

Courtney Moore added 12 points and Jakhyia had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) saw action for the Bucs (15-6, 2-3).

Wasps locked by Wingate

Emma Santoro had 15 points and eight rebounds and Virginia High graduate Taylor Owens added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, in Emory & Henry's 73-58 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Wingate.

Emory & Henry (6-11, 3-6) was received 11 points and a trio of 3-pointers by Brylee Jones, who joined Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee with five assists apiece. Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) added eight points and five boards in the loss.

Limestone digs past Cavaliers

Katlin Burger and Josie Hester both scored 18 points in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 85-68 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Limestone.

Nia Vanzant added 16 points for UVa-Wise (13-7 4-5), while Caitlyn Ross dished out seven assists and five rebounds. Hester had four 3-pointers for the Cavaliers.

Louisburg College 86, Southwest Virginia CC 82

Marion graduate Amber Kimberlin canned 10 3-pointers to finished with 32 points in Southwest Virginia Community College's 86-82 overtime road loss at Louisburg College.

SWCC (8-4, 3-3), which plays at Central Carolina College today, made 21 3-pointers in the game, including three by Marion's Anna Hagy, who finished with 17 points. Katie Barr (Chilhowie) and Ta'Mya Robertson added 11 points apiece.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Golden Eagles avoid Tornado damage

Jackson Carroll had 12 kills and AJ Drooker had 23 assists, three digs and two blocks in King's 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 home loss to the University of Charleston (W.Va.).

King (1-7) also received five kills and three blocks from Kellan Kennedy, five kills from Warren Davis and six digs by Gabriel Cabanzon.

King visits Tusculum on Tuesday.