Local Briefs

Local Briefs: Grundy claims Agie Skeens title

Grundy logo

PREP WRESTLING

Grundy wins Agie Skeens Tourney: On the strength of four individual champions, the Grundy Golden Wave claimed the team title at the Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.

Carson Griffey (138-pound weight class), Ian Scammell (175), Wyatt Bush (215) and Logan Looney (285) all represented the Wave atop the podium.

Scammell had the most dominant performance in the two-day event and he pinned Connor Cole of Richlands in 29 seconds in the finals. He won his other two matches via pinfall in 19 and 27 seconds.

Bush pinned his Grundy teammate, Luke Shelton, in the finals.

The Golden Wave finished with 276 points to take the team trophy. Ashe County, North Carolina (200 ½), Glenvar (194 ½), Galax (137 ½) and Eastside (116) rounded out the top-five.

Tazewell’s Talan Hall (113) and Wyatt Spencer of Richlands (132) also won individual titles. Spencer pinned Southwest District rival Micah Ferguson of Graham in 1:44 in his title match.

LATE WEDNESDAY

McClung dishes out eight assists: Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung handed out eight assists for the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday in their 118-113 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce in an NBA G League Showcase game at Mandalay Bay Resort & Convention Center in Las Vegas.

McClung also had six points, three rebounds, one turnover and one technical foul.

He was T’ed up by referee Intae Hwang early in the second quarter after voicing the opinion that he was fouled after converting a layup.

McClung assisted on Patrick McCaw’s 3-pointer with 2:11 remaining in the third quarter that put Delaware up for good.

Jon Elmore (Marshall University) had nine points, three assists and two steals for Sioux Falls.

He played in the 2012 Arby’s Classic for Christ School of North Carolina.

