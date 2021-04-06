LOCAL BRIEFS: Grimm to pitch in Mexican League

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Battle-Virginia High moved up a day. The Plus-One spring football finale between John Battle and Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium has been moved to tonight beginning at 7 p.m. It was originally slated for Thursday. In another football schedule change, Patrick Henry will now play J.I. Burton on Friday at Honaker’s Fuller Field at 7 p.m. It had originally been scheduled for Saturday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King slugs past UVa-Wise

Bennett McCann and Zachary Thomas each homered to help King to a 15-6 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

McCann scored three runs and Thomas drove in three runs for the Tornado (11-16), who earned a split of the two-game series with the Highland Cavaliers.

Tyler Campbell homered and drove in three runs for UVa-Wise (4-21).

Wasps sting Scots

Joe Tolone was one of four Emory & Henry batters to get two hits, and he also scored two runs to lead the Wasps to an 8-3 win over Maryville.

Emory & Henry (4-7), which has won two straight and three of its last four games, also got two hits each from Nathan Treadway, Caleb Haynes and Hayden Milley. Will Clark started and picked up the win, allowing just three hits and six innings on the mound.