LOCAL BRIEFS: Grimm to be in Oakland bullpen

The Oakland Athletics open the season on Friday in Philadelphia and Justin Grimm will be in the team’s bullpen.

The Virginia High graduate was informed on Sunday that he had made Oakland’s squad and will soon begin his ninth MLB season.

Grimm is 20-23 with four saves and a 5.14 ERA in 310 career regular-season games with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

He spent the entire 2021 season with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners.

Read more about this development later this week in the Bristol Herald Courier

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Baylor defeats ETSU

East Tennessee State’s Bryce Hodge had an explosive day, but the Bucs (17-8) went down to defeat as Baylor (16-11) took the 7-4 win on Sunday in Waco, Texas.

Hodge went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a double while driving in three runs.