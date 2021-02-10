LOCAL BRIEFS: Grimm still waiting, ETSU, UVA-Wise men fall

Grimm still waiting
Former Virginia High star Justin Grimm is among the many Major League Baseball players who remain free agents as spring training approaches.
The right-handed pitcher told the Bristol Herald Courier on Wednesday that he is staying patient and exploring his next option.
Grimm appeared in four games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers in what was his eighth big-league season.
ETSU falls at The Citadel
Hayden Brown scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists, helping The Citadel (10-8, 4-7) avenge an earlier loss to East Tennessee State with a costly 79-71 defeat of the Buccaneers on on Wednesday night.
Lederrius Brewer led ETSU (11-8, 7-4) with 21 points. David Sloan added 15 and Vonnie Patterson contributed 14 for the Buccaneers.
ETSU returns to action on Saturday against Wofford at Freedom Hall.
Fletcher Abbee added 17 points for the Bulldogs.
Four Carson-Newman scorers reached double figures to lead the Eagles to a 94-70 win over UVa-Wise.
The Highland Cavaliers (3-12, 3-12), which trailed 57-32 at halftime, was paced by Izeah Parker with 12 points. Wise County Central graduate Isaiah McAmis added 11 points, along with eight points from Bradley Dean from Gate City.
Ren Dyer had 21 points and eight rebounds for Carson-Newman (9-5, 8-5). Bryant Thomas was 10 for 10 from the field to finish with 20 points and six boards.
Carson-Newman nips UVa-Wise
Caitlin Ross had a monster game with 24 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a closer 92-89 South Atlantic Conference home decision to No. 12 Carson-Newman.
Kalee Johnson added 28 points and 12 boards for the Highland Cavaliers (10-3, 9-3), which dropped their second straight after winning 10 in a row.
Carson-Newman (11-1, 11-1) was led by Braelyn Wykle with 30 points, eight assists and six boards.
East Tennessee State’s two-game home weekend series with Mercer scheduled for tonight and Saturday have been postponed due to COVID-related concerns.
Details on replacement dates will be announced at a later time.
UVa-Wise wins opener
Alexis Miles and Sarah Barrett each had three RBIs as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise opened the season with a 15-3 victory over Chowan on Wednesday.
McKenna Falwell struck out eight in a complete-game six-hitter for the Highland Cavaliers in the first game of the doubleheader.
The second game ended in a 1-1 tie as the game was halted due to darkness. Barrett, a freshman from Maysville, Georgia, drove in the lone run for UVa-Wise in that game.
King’s Ridley ranked by NWCA
King University junior Cade Ridley is currently the 12th ranked weightweight in NCAA Division II in the country, according to the most recent polls by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
King also was among three Conference Carolinas clubs receiving votes in the most recent NWCA Division II team rankings. Newberry is the lone ranked league squad at 19th.
SLGL returns for second year
The Senior Ladies Golf League will open its second season on March 1 at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Memberships are currently being accepted for $25.
More information can be found at http://www.seniorladiesgolf.com or contact JoAnn Andrews at jaandrews.slgl@gmail.com.