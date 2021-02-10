LOCAL BRIEFS: Grimm still waiting, ETSU, UVA-Wise men fall

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Carson-Newman nips UVa-Wise

Caitlin Ross had a monster game with 24 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a closer 92-89 South Atlantic Conference home decision to No. 12 Carson-Newman.

Kalee Johnson added 28 points and 12 boards for the Highland Cavaliers (10-3, 9-3), which dropped their second straight after winning 10 in a row.

Carson-Newman (11-1, 11-1) was led by Braelyn Wykle with 30 points, eight assists and six boards.

ETSU postpones weekend series

East Tennessee State’s two-game home weekend series with Mercer scheduled for tonight and Saturday have been postponed due to COVID-related concerns.

Details on replacement dates will be announced at a later time.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise wins opener

Alexis Miles and Sarah Barrett each had three RBIs as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise opened the season with a 15-3 victory over Chowan on Wednesday.

McKenna Falwell struck out eight in a complete-game six-hitter for the Highland Cavaliers in the first game of the doubleheader.

The second game ended in a 1-1 tie as the game was halted due to darkness. Barrett, a freshman from Maysville, Georgia, drove in the lone run for UVa-Wise in that game.