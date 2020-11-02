LOCAL BRIEFS: Greeneville girls win state soccer title

Greeneville received second-half goals from Lindsey Cook and Macy Vermillion in a 3-1 win over East Hamilton on Monday as the Greene Devils claimed their second straight TSSAA Class AA girls soccer state championship.

It was the fourth state title in six years for Greeneville (18-5), which allowed just one goal in three state tourney matches.

East Hamilton went up 1-0 in the 13th minute as Rylee Phillips found the back of the net.

Anna Shaw provided the equalizer 24 minutes later. Greeneville then dominated the rest of the match.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU reshuffles schedule

East Tennessee State University’s football schedule underwent some changes on Monday as a result of the NCAA granting The Citadel’s waiver request to play 12 regular-season games during the academic school year.

ETSU’s home games remain unchanged as the Buccaneers will host Samford (Feb. 20), Furman (March 13), Western Carolina (March 27) and Chattanooga (April 17).

The new road schedule for the Buccaneers will feature matchups at Wofford (March 6), The Citadel (March 20), VMI (April 3) and Mercer (April 10).