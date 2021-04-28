LOCAL BRIEFS: Grayson County football hires George Wythe assistant

PREP FOOTBALL

GW assistant hired at Grayson County

Stephen James, who spent the spring 2021 season as an assistant coach at George Wythe, has been hired as the head football coach of the Grayson County Blue Devils.

A Wytheville native, James was previously the head coach at Fort Chiswell and Pulaski County. He also had a stint leading the baseball program at Marion and was the defensive coordinator for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Grayson County went 4-3 during the spring, which was Brett McPherson’s final as the head coach.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Moore pitches King to victory

King University hurler Drew Moore pitched a nine-inning complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out 14 to lead the Tornado to a 6-1 Conference Carolinas tournament opening game victory over Emmanuel in Wilson, N.C.

Moore, who was selected as an All-Conference Carolinas first team selection earlier in the day, improved to 6-1 on the season, with an ERA under 2.00. He threw 125 pitches to record his fourth complete game.