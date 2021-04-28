 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Grayson County football hires George Wythe assistant
LOCAL BRIEFS: Grayson County football hires George Wythe assistant

  Updated
PREP FOOTBALL

GW assistant hired at Grayson County

Stephen James, who spent the spring 2021 season as an assistant coach at George Wythe, has been hired as the head football coach of the Grayson County Blue Devils.

A Wytheville native, James was previously the head coach at Fort Chiswell and Pulaski County. He also had a stint leading the baseball program at Marion and was the defensive coordinator for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Grayson County went 4-3 during the spring, which was Brett McPherson’s final as the head coach.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Moore pitches King to victory

King University hurler Drew Moore pitched a nine-inning complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out 14 to lead the Tornado to a 6-1 Conference Carolinas tournament opening game victory over Emmanuel in Wilson, N.C.

Moore, who was selected as an All-Conference Carolinas first team selection earlier in the day, improved to 6-1 on the season, with an ERA under 2.00. He threw 125 pitches to record his fourth complete game.

King (14-22) was led at the plate by Jarrett Backus, who had three hits, including a home, run, driving in two runs and scoring two runs. Junior Renwick added a three-run shot, while Zachary Thomas and David Carnicella had two hits apiece.

King’s Austin Meyer was chosen as an All-Conference Carolinas second team performer.

King will play top seed and NCAA Division II No. 5 ranked Mount Olive tonight at 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H to host ODAC tourney series

The Emory & Henry College softball team will be seeded second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament that begins with a doubleheader for the Wasps at home against Ferrum (16-20) on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

An “if necessary” game in the best 2-of-3 series will be held on Monday.

Emory & Henry is 23-5 on the season.

Virginia Wesleyan is the top seed with a 31-5-1 record.

will host Ferrum in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament best 2-of-3 series on Sunday and Monday

