LOCAL BRIEFS: Graham's Benson finishes 2nd in state cross country meet

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Benson finishes second in state
Graham senior Katie Benson finished as runner-up in the VHSL Class 2 girls state cross country meet on Thursday afternoon at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Benson clocked in at 19:16.6, placing second behind Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes, who blitzed the field in 18:13.5. Benson had finished 17th in 2019 (20:51.90), 32nd in 2018 (21:33) and 25th in 2017 (21:07) at the state meet, but saved her best race for last in establishing a school record.
Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (eighth, 21:21.9) and Tazewell’s Lauren Keene (10th, 21:27.3) also had top-10 finishes. Virginia High finished fourth in the team standings with 119 points as Lucy Tester’s 23rd-place showing (22:50.2) was tops for the Bearcats, while Wise County Central was eighth with 154 points. Radford won the team title with 52 points.
In the Class 2 boys race, Union was denied its second straight team title.
The Bears finished third in the team standings with 108 points as Alleghany (42) and Radford (55) took the top two spots.
Asher Whitt led the Bears with a 15-place finish in 18:02.8 has he was the first runner from far Southwest Virginia to cross the finish line in the event with a time 18:02.8.
Lebanon placed eighth in the team standings (156) as Derek Mitchell’s 16th-place showing in 18:03.1 led the Pioneers.
Radford’s William Hartig was the Class 2 boys champ, clocking in at 16:27.7.
The Class 1 championships will be held today in Salem.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King blitzed by Barton
Barton took advantage of eight King errors to defeat the Tornado 14-2 in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas tournament in Duncan, S.C.
Meagan Puckett had two of King’s three hits and drove in both runs. Brianna Hardin had the only other hit for the Tornado (22-15), who will meet Southern Wesleyan today at 2 p.m.
Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) struck out seven in the loss, but only two of Barton’s 14 runs were earned.
Rilee Jones surrendered three hits and struck out 10 for Barton (21-16).
Wasps swept by Virginia Wesleyan
No. 9 ranked Emory & Henry was swept by top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan 10-0 and 4-1 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference twinbill.
E&H (21-5, 11-3), which climbed to its highest ranking in program history, managed four hits in the nightcap, including an RBI double by Alex Braun for the Wasps’ lone run.
Virginia Wesleyan (28-3-1, 12-1) had eight hits compared to just one Kyndall Hiatt single in the opener for the Wasps.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU’s Folks named SoCon’s top defender
East Tennessee State linebacker Jared Folks has been selected as Southern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 spring season.
In addition, ETSU offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts shared the Jacobs Blocking Award.
ETSU, which finished 4-2 in the truncated spring season, placed six players on the All-SoCon first team, including Shorts, Folks, running back Quay Holmes, tight end Nate Adkins, linebacker Donovan Manuel and defensive back Tyree Robinson.
Scott Wachenheim, who led VMI to its first Southern Conference title since 1977 and first FCS playoff berth in school history, earned coach of the year honors.
Liam Welch (Samford) and Jakob Herres (VMI) were offensive players of the year. Folks shared defensive honors with VMI’s Stone Snyder. Shorts shared offensive line honors with Cole Strange from Chattanooga. VMI’s Seth Morgan was freshman of the year.
Appalachian League
Charitable outreach continued with no season
The Appalachian League announced Thursday that the league’s charitable outreach totaled more than $1.28 million in gift in kind and monetary donations last year despit the season being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven of the 10 Appalachain League teams contributed more than $100,000 of gift in kind and monetary donations for their communities. According to a press release, the Bristol organization contributed $167,269 in community focused activities in 2020, the third most in the league.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
King University’s Catherine Reynolds has been selected as an NCATA All-America, becoming the third King athlete to receive those honors.
Reynolds, a junior transfer from Radford University, was also selected as the inaugural Conference Carolinas Athletic of the Year and was an all-league first team honoree.
Late Wednesday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
E&H continues regular season with loss
Hannah Watson (Dobyns-Bennett) had 16 kills and Carley Williams (Tennessee High) added 12, but Emory & Henry dropped a 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 15-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference decision to Bridgewater to conclude the shortened regular season schedule.