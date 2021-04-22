LOCAL BRIEFS: Graham's Benson finishes 2nd in state cross country meet

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Benson finishes second in state

Graham senior Katie Benson finished as runner-up in the VHSL Class 2 girls state cross country meet on Thursday afternoon at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Benson clocked in at 19:16.6, placing second behind Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes, who blitzed the field in 18:13.5. Benson had finished 17th in 2019 (20:51.90), 32nd in 2018 (21:33) and 25th in 2017 (21:07) at the state meet, but saved her best race for last in establishing a school record.

Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (eighth, 21:21.9) and Tazewell’s Lauren Keene (10th, 21:27.3) also had top-10 finishes. Virginia High finished fourth in the team standings with 119 points as Lucy Tester’s 23rd-place showing (22:50.2) was tops for the Bearcats, while Wise County Central was eighth with 154 points. Radford won the team title with 52 points.

In the Class 2 boys race, Union was denied its second straight team title.

The Bears finished third in the team standings with 108 points as Alleghany (42) and Radford (55) took the top two spots.