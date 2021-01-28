LOCAL BRIEFS: Gov. Lee lifts restrictions on winter sports effective on Feb. 1

Gov. Lee lifts restrictions on winter sports
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a video on Thursday that he was lifting the temporary restrictions on winter sports effective on Feb. 1.
“There are no future restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events,” Lee said.
According to Lee, coronavirus numbers in Tennessee have rapidly improved, with an almost a 60% decline in cases & nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations. Lee said because of that data, the restrictions on high school sports would be lifted effective on Monday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBAL
Converse stomps on Tornado
Keyshuna Fair and Lindsey Hardin each hit four 3-pointers apiece to lead Converse to a surprising 71-69 Conference Carolinas victory at King on Thursday night.
Fair had 18 points and Hardin added 16 for Converse (3-8, 2-5), which finished 11 3-pointers for the game.
King (4-2, 3-2), which was outscored 33-28 in the second half, had nine 3s of their own, led by Kiki Samsel and Ryleigh Fritz with two apiece. Trinity Lee led the Tornado with 13 points, Samsel had 11 and Fritz and Ali Golden added 10 apiece.