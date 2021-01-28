LOCAL BRIEFS: Gov. Lee lifts restrictions on winter sports effective on Feb. 1

TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Gov. Lee lifts restrictions on winter sports

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a video on Thursday that he was lifting the temporary restrictions on winter sports effective on Feb. 1.

“There are no future restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events,” Lee said.

According to Lee, coronavirus numbers in Tennessee have rapidly improved, with an almost a 60% decline in cases & nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations. Lee said because of that data, the restrictions on high school sports would be lifted effective on Monday.