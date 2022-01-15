LOCAL BRIEFS: Golden is golden for Cavs

Jaymi Golden banked in a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left, giving the University of Virginia’s College at Wise a 77-74 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win over Queens.

Golden happens to be a transfer from Queen.

Former Sullivan Central High School stars Meg Crawford (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Peyton Sams (nine assists) also helped UVa-Wise improved to 5-11. Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) chipped in with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

ETSU falls to 1-13

East Tennessee State never led in dropping a 66-46 Southern Conference decision to Chattanooga.

ETSU (1-13) received two points and four assists from Gate City High School graduate Sarah Thompson.

E&H falls to Salem

Emory & Henry College was doomed by 27 turnovers in a 77-68 loss to Salem.

E&H (7-8) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Alexa Hoppers led the Wasps with 13 points and 18 rebounds.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC loses close game

Bryant & Stratton eked out a 96-92 win over the Southwest Virginia Community Flying Eagles on Saturday.

Saveon Falls led SWCC (8-6) with 32 points, while Brennan Howard scored 27 points, Loannis Giannisoutsis tossed in 14 points and Brett Boyd (Honaker) finished with a dozen points.

E&H overwhelms Apprentice

Freshman Jacob Morgan supplied 27 points and six rebounds off the bench as Emory & Henry College improved to 11-4 with a resounding 101-81 victory over Newport News Apprentice.

Jalen Leftwich added 20 points and seven assists for the Wasps, who shot 52.8 percent from the field and dominated on the boards.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King earns first win

Joshua Kim collected 11 kills as the King University Tornado earned a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 win over Fort Valley State. King is 1-1.