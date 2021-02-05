LOCAL BRIEFS: George Wythe wins Region 1C wrestling title

East Tennessee State men’s basketball will have three games televised by local ABC station through a partnership with WNHL and Food City.

That includes today’s home game with Chattanooga slated to start at 4 p.m. Home games next week with Wofford on Feb. 13 and a Feb. 17 visit from Mercer will air on WJHL.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU flattened by Furman

Jakhyia Davis had 25 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as East Tennessee State suffered a 68-56 loss to Furman.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

King beats Emory & Henry

King University won 21 of the 22 events in earning wins over Emory & Henry in a dual swim meet on Friday.

The Tornado women were victorious 120-49 as Madi Matthews (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Ashley Woods (200 IM, 400 freestyle) and Steph Dansie (200 butterfly, 200 backstroke) won multiple races.

On the men’s side, King cruised to a 129-34 win over the Wasps as Maximillian Thomas (50 freestyle, 200 backstroke) and Jan Kuljak (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle) won twice.