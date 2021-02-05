LOCAL BRIEFS: George Wythe wins Region 1C wrestling title

On the strength of seven individual champions, the George Wythe Maroons rolled to the team title at Friday’s VHSL Region 1C wrestling tournament hosted by Parry McCluer High School.
Olivia Waller (120-pound weight class), Zane Perkins (132), Colin Ward (138), Andrew Temple (152), Cody Davis (160), Terry Morgan (170) and Levi Groseclose (195) finished first as GW rolled up 210 points. Galax finished as runner-up with 166 points.
Jaxon Ward (106), Bobby Burgess (113) and Noah Fowler (145) had runner-up finishes for the Maroons.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hampden-Sydney hammers Wasps
A good start gave way to a tough finish for Emory & Henry as the Wasps dropped a 76-62 Old Dominion Athletic Conference decision to the Hampden-Sydney Tigers on Saturday.
E&H (0-2) bolted out to leads of 10-2 and 19-10, but Hampden-Sydney (1-4) controlled things the rest of the way. The Wasps committed 21 turnovers and were outrebounded 45-33.
Robert Holliday Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace E&H, while freshman Corey Keene (Grundy) added four points and eight rebounds.
ABC affiliate to televise ETSU games
East Tennessee State men’s basketball will have three games televised by local ABC station through a partnership with WNHL and Food City.
That includes today’s home game with Chattanooga slated to start at 4 p.m. Home games next week with Wofford on Feb. 13 and a Feb. 17 visit from Mercer will air on WJHL.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU flattened by Furman
Jakhyia Davis had 25 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as East Tennessee State suffered a 68-56 loss to Furman.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
King beats Emory & Henry
King University won 21 of the 22 events in earning wins over Emory & Henry in a dual swim meet on Friday.
The Tornado women were victorious 120-49 as Madi Matthews (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Ashley Woods (200 IM, 400 freestyle) and Steph Dansie (200 butterfly, 200 backstroke) won multiple races.
On the men’s side, King cruised to a 129-34 win over the Wasps as Maximillian Thomas (50 freestyle, 200 backstroke) and Jan Kuljak (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle) won twice.
The lone win for Emory & Henry came from Emy Youmans in the women’s 50-meter freestyle.
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
Kingsport, Pulaski announce new nicknames
Two more Appalachian League college wooden-bat teams have selected new nicknames and logos for the upcoming season.
Kingsport will be called the Axmen, while Pulaski will be known as the River Turtles.
Bluefield, Princeton and Danville are the lone Appalachian League teams that haven’t released new monikers.