LOCAL BRIEFS: George Wythe advances via forfeit

PREP FOOTBALL

GW advances via forfeit

George Wythe’s first-round VHSL Region 1C playoff football game with the Covington Cougars was canceled on Tuesday.

Covington coach Chris Jones told Mark Pifer of The Recorder in Monterey, Virginia, that the Cougars (4-5) had just 15 players available for the contest.

GW (7-3) advances to next week’s regional semifinals to face either Galax or Grayson County.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wasps hang with Highlanders

Kevin Grau Rodriguez contributed 19 points and seven rebounds and Grundy graduate Cade Looney added eight points and eight rebounds in his college debut during Emory & Henry’s 84-72 exhibition game loss in the debut of Darris Nichols as head coach at Radford University.

Patrick Antonelli added 14 points for the Wasps, while Malcolm Morgan had 11.

Several other local graduates played for the Wasps, including Ridgeview’s Gabe Brown (three rebounds, two blocked shots), Chilhowie’s Dylan Catron (nine points, three rebounds) and Corey Keene of Grundy, who had three points and two steals in the loss.