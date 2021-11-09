LOCAL BRIEFS: George Wythe advances via forfeit

PREP FOOTBALL
GW advances via forfeit
George Wythe’s first-round VHSL Region 1C playoff football game with the Covington Cougars was canceled on Tuesday.
Covington coach Chris Jones told Mark Pifer of The Recorder in Monterey, Virginia, that the Cougars (4-5) had just 15 players available for the contest.
GW (7-3) advances to next week’s regional semifinals to face either Galax or Grayson County.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Wasps hang with Highlanders
Kevin Grau Rodriguez contributed 19 points and seven rebounds and Grundy graduate Cade Looney added eight points and eight rebounds in his college debut during Emory & Henry’s 84-72 exhibition game loss in the debut of Darris Nichols as head coach at Radford University.
Patrick Antonelli added 14 points for the Wasps, while Malcolm Morgan had 11.
Several other local graduates played for the Wasps, including Ridgeview’s Gabe Brown (three rebounds, two blocked shots), Chilhowie’s Dylan Catron (nine points, three rebounds) and Corey Keene of Grundy, who had three points and two steals in the loss.
E&H will host Alice Lloyd in the Food City Tip-Off Classic on Friday at the King Center.
SWCC wins big
Saveon Falls had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 4-0 with a 97-64 win over Dabney S. Lancaster on Tuesday night.
Brennan Howard (22 points) and A.J. McCloud (15 points) also keyed the win.
The Flying Eagles are averaging 105.5 points per game and have seven players scoring above a 9.3 points per contest clip.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H drops exhibition to Catamounts
Alexis Hoppers scored nine points and Virginia High graduate Taylor Owens added six points and four rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 72-48 exhibition game loss at Western Carolina.
Emory & Henry trailed just 12-11 after one quarter, but were outscored 45-21 over the two next two periods.
Macy McClellan (Sullivan Central) and Taylor Pace also had six points for the Wasps. Callie Haderer (John Battle) added five points and five assists for Emory & Henry, which will open its regular season on Saturday at Bridgewater.
Vikings stop Buccaneers
Damiah Griffin scored 13 points and Jaila Roberts added 11, but East Tennessee State dropped an 81-54 non-conference decision at Cleveland State in the coaching debut of first-year head coach Simon Harris.
ETSU (0-1), which trailed just 32-29 at halftime, was outscored 49-25 in the second half. Carly Hooks and Jamir Houston had eight points each in the loss.
Sarah Thompson (Gate City) started her first college game, going scoreless in 16 minutes, recording a steal, rebound and assist. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) was scoreless off the bench in four minutes in her first game for the Buccaneers.
ETSU travels to Bowling Green on Thursday.