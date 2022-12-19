 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: GC alums McClung scores 19, Dean wins SAC award

Mac McClung

Former Gate City standout Mac McClung will add USA Basketball to the list of teams he has played for during his career.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY USA BASKETBALL

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 19

The Delaware Blue Coats posted a 127-107 win over the Austin Toros on Monday in the NBA G League Winter Showcase at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas and Mac McClung certainly showcased his skills.

The former Gate City High School standout went for 19 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals to lead the way for Delaware.

He had two turnovers and shot 8-for-13 from the field, including a 3-for-4 showing from 3-point range. He was one of six Blue Coats players to score in double figures.

McClung saw some familiar faces on the other side as Chaundee Brown (his teammate last season with the G League’s South Bay Lakers) and Greg Malinowski (his ex-Georgetown University teammate) played for Austin.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Dean earns SAC honor

Bradley Dean of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is the latest recipient of the South Atlantic Conference player of the week award.

The Gate City High School graduate averaged 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games last week, including a 40-point outburst against Limestone.

E&H shoots past Shock

Jake Moynihan scored 17 points and Jacob Dar added 15 to lead Emory & Henry to an 84-69 non-conference road win at Washington Adventist.

Malcolm Morgan added nine points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) contributed nine points and eight boards and Cade Looney (Grundy) had eight points for the Wasps (8-4).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King crushed by C-N

The King University Tornado committed 23 turnovers, made just 16 of their 62 shots from the field and did not have a player score in double digits on Monday in a 76-44 non-conference loss at Carson-Newman.

King (3-10) did receive eight points from ex-West Ridge High School standout Jaelyn West.

Ramsey sparks Falcons past Virginia High

Ramsey sparks Falcons past Virginia High

The Chris Hutton era is off to a successful and stressful start at Abingdon High School.

With another monster performance from 7-foot senior Evan Ramsey, the Falcons improved to 4-1 late Friday night with a 58-48 decision over the Virginia High Bearcats at the Bearcat Den in boys basketball.

