Gate City High School star Sarah Thompson has verbally committed to continue her basketball career at East Tennessee State University.
She made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter. Thompson averaged 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game during the 2019-20 season as Gate City won the VHSL Class 2 state title.
Read more on this story in Tuesday’s Bristol Herald Courier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.