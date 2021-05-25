LOCAL BRIEFS: Gate City's Quintin Smith wins regional tennis title

Gate City’s Quintin Smith earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Graham’s Alex Ramsey to win the VHSL Region 1D/2D boys tennis singles championship on Tuesday.

He advanced with a semifinal win over Tanner Grubb of Marion.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H’s Alex Braun named All-American

Emory & Henry College senior Alex Braun has been selected as a first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The South Carolina native was 14-4 with a 2.10 ERA while pitching and she hit .448 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs as the Wasps reached the NCAA Division III national tournament.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU to face North Dakota State

East Tennessee State University announced on Tuesday it will play perennial FCS power North Dakota State in the future.

The Bison travel to Johnson City to face ETSU on Sept. 14, 2024. The Buccaneers will return the favor by traveling to Fargo North Dakota, on Sept. 5, 2026. The showdown in 2024 will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.