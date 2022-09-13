LOCAL BRIEFS: Funk named girls basketball coach at Eastside

Former St. Paul High School five-sport athlete Terri Anne Funk has been selected as the girls basketball coach for the Eastside girls basketball program.

Funk replaces Barry Ruff, who resigned after last season.

Funk was an all-state performer in basketball, softball and track for the Deacons, and later played basketball and softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Funk has been a coach at both St. Paul and Eastside.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King’s Roach earns weekly honors

King University junior Veronica Roach has been chosen as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) women’s soccer player of the week.

Roach started both matches last week, playing the full 90 minutes and recording five shots on goals, connecting on three of them during a win and tie last week.

Wasps sting Blues

Former Virginia High standout Maria Wilson scored a goal in Emory & Henry’s 3-1 non-conference win at Bluefield State.

Maddie Hummel and Hailey Hamilton and Amber Altice added an assist for the Wasps (2-3, 0-2).

King plays to draw with Erskine

Arina Gallegos and Brianna Sabitino scored a goal apiece in King’s 2-2 Conference Carolinas draw with Erskine on Tuesday afternoon.

Kristal Garcia had two saves in goal for the Tornado (1-3-2, 1-0-2). Isabella Carr and Mackenzie Winters had an assist apiece in the tie.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Tornado blows past Flying Fleet

Kenneth Walton scored two goals and Jack Hyatt had six saves in goal in leading King to a 3-0 Conference Carolinas victory over Erskine.

Ruben Laureano added a goal and Weston Joyner had two assists for the Tornado (2-2-2, 1-1-1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Harless earned Specialist of the Week honors

Abingdon graduate and King junior Katie Harless has been chosen as Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week after her performances against Bluefield State and Emory & Henry last week.

Harless averaged 10.00 assists and 3.75 digs per set. She started the week by posting 42 assists and three service aces in a 3-1 win over Bluefield State before recording 38 assists and 19 digs Saturday in a win over Emory & Henry.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Abingdon’s Hall paces Wasps

Katie Hall, a freshman from Abingdon, followed up an opening round 80 with a 78 to lead Emory & Henry to a 12th place finish in the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational in Jekyll Island, Ga.

Former Tennessee High standout Noelia Adkins captured individual honors for Newberry College with a 1-over 143, following up an opening round 69 with a 74 on Tuesday.

Emory & Henry will participate in the King University Invitational on Sept. 26-27 at The Golf Club of Bristol.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Molina leads King in season opener

King newcomers Carles Calvo Moline fired a 5-under in the third and final round to lead King to a 14th place finish in the Bearcat Fall Invitational that concluded Tuesday at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Molina finished in 12th with a three round total of 1-over 223.

The King University Invitational will be held later this month in Bristol.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU’s Martin claims SoCon honors

Following a record-setting performance last Saturday at The Citadel, ETSU redshirt freshman linebacker Chandler Martin was named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Martin totaled 23 tackles in the Bucs’ 20-17 setback at The Citadel, breaking nearly a 30-year-old record of 22 held by Nakia Thomas, set in 1993 against Appalachian State. The Lithonia, Ga. native posted three solo tackles and 20 assisted hits to go with one tackle for loss.

The 23 tackles are tied for the most by an FCS and FBS player this season as Delaware’s Johnny Buchanan had 23 against Navy on Sept. 3.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hokies to open ACC slate vs. Tar Heels

Virginia Tech announced the ACC portion if its 2022-23 schedules on Tuesday.

The Hokes will open ACC play with North Carolina on Dec. 4. In other league games, Virginia Tech will host Duke on Jan. 23 and visit Duke on Feb. 25.

The Hokies will visit Virginia on Jan. 18 and host the Cavaliers on Feb. 25.

Virginia Tech’s other ACC home games includes Clemson, N.C. State, Syracuse, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Miami and Florida State.