LOCAL BRIEFS: Freshmen leads E&H to victory; Simcox earns Big 9 honors
0 comments

  • Updated
simcox

Tennessee High's Madeline Simcox has been chosen as the Big 9 Conference girls player of the year. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Freshmen lead E&H past Knights

Cade Looney (Grundy) had 16 points and seven rebounds and Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) tallied 14 points and six boards to lead the Wasps to a 82-77 win over Southern Virginia.

Jalen Leftwich had 14 points, Malcolm Morgan added 13 points and Kevin Grau Rodriguez contributed 12 points for the Wasps. Leftwich and Morgan had four assists each.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eagles fly past Cavaliers

Caitlyn Ross led four in double figures with 18 points, and also pulled down six rebounds, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped an 81-64 South Atlantic Conference home decision to Carson-Newman.

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 12 points and Nia Vanzant and Jaymi Golden had 11 apiece in the loss for the Highland Cavaliers (3-6, 3-4).

Lindsey Taylor shot 12-for-14 from the field to lead Carson-Newman with 27 points.

PREP BASKETBALL

Viking Hall hosts Tennessee-Virginia Shootout

Tennessee High will host the 2021 Tennessee-Virginia boys basketball shootout on Friday and Saturday at Viking Hall. Four Tennessee schools and four Virginia schools will take part in the event.

The schedule can be found on B-2.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Simcox claims Big 9 honors

Tennessee High senior golfer Maddie Simcox has been chosen as the Big 9 Girls Golfer of the Year.

Simcox won both the individual conference and region titles, and advanced to the Class 2 state golf tournament for the third straight season, finishing in a tie for 4th.

Kirstyn Moore of West Ridge made the All-Big 9 girls team, while Sullivan East’s Tori Leonard was an honorable mention selection.

Seth Robinette and Caleb Royston from West Ridge were awarded All-Big 9 honors. Honorable mention honors went to Justice Dillard and Shea Sherfey of Sullivan East, the West Ridge duo of Parker Leming and Grayson Manis, in addition to Tennessee High’s Carter Mayes.

Volunteer’s John Wes Lovelace earned Big 9 player of the year among the boys.

prep Tournaments

BOYS BASKETBALL

2021 Tennessee-Virginia Shootout

at Viking Hall, Bristol, Tenn.

Friday, December 10

Unicoi County vs Union, 4 p.m.

Volunteer vs Gate City, 5:30p.m.

Sullivan East vs Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Tennessee High vs Wise County Central, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 11

Volunteer vs Wise County Central, 4 p.m.

Unicoi County vs Gate City, 5:30 p.m.

Sullivan East vs Union, 7 p.m.

Tennessee High vs Abingdon, 8:30 p.m.

LATE TUESDAY

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

French stars in SWCC win

Liyah French (Holston) had 27 points as Southwest Virginia Community College posted a win over Patrick Henry Community College and improved to 6-2.

Halle Scott (15 points) and Taylor Wilson (10 points) also played well for SWCC.

