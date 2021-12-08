LOCAL BRIEFS: Freshmen leads E&H to victory; Simcox earns Big 9 honors

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Freshmen lead E&H past Knights

Cade Looney (Grundy) had 16 points and seven rebounds and Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) tallied 14 points and six boards to lead the Wasps to a 82-77 win over Southern Virginia.

Jalen Leftwich had 14 points, Malcolm Morgan added 13 points and Kevin Grau Rodriguez contributed 12 points for the Wasps. Leftwich and Morgan had four assists each.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eagles fly past Cavaliers

Caitlyn Ross led four in double figures with 18 points, and also pulled down six rebounds, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped an 81-64 South Atlantic Conference home decision to Carson-Newman.

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 12 points and Nia Vanzant and Jaymi Golden had 11 apiece in the loss for the Highland Cavaliers (3-6, 3-4).

Lindsey Taylor shot 12-for-14 from the field to lead Carson-Newman with 27 points.

PREP BASKETBALL

Viking Hall hosts Tennessee-Virginia Shootout