LOCAL BRIEFS: French leads SWCC to win

Liyah French (Holston) led the way with 24 points as Southwest Virginia Community College took a 64-50 win over Johnston Community College on Sunday in Smithfield, North Carolina.

Taylor Wilson and Ta’Mya Robertson each had 11 points for SWCC (12-4, 9-2).

French had 34 points in Saturday’s 79-46 win over Fayetteville Community College.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise sweeps Converse

Sydney Collins and McKenna Falwell both had complete games as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise took a doubleheader sweep, 3-0 and 14-4, over Converse University on Sunday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Collins allowed three hits over seven innings in the opener while Falwell scattered four hits over six innings in the second game.

Kay Jones (Eastside) went 3-for-3 in the opener with solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Jenna McDermott led the offense in the second game going 3-for-4 with a fifth-inning grand slam and finishing with 7 RBI.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Six King wrestlers take titles

King University came away with six individual titles on Sunday at the Limestone Open in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Taking titles for the Tornado were Samara Chavez (109), Cheyenne Sisenstein (123), Montana DeLawder (130), Ana Luciano (136), Ashlynn Ortega (43) and Tiffany Baublitz (170).

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King picks up three wins

King University took three wins on Sunday in a 31-12 loss to Mount Olive.

Winning for the Tornado were Franky Medina (133), Christian Small (141) and Dallin Ewart.