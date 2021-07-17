 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Francisco signs with Cardinals
LOCAL BRIEFS: Francisco signs with Cardinals

francisco

Thomas Francisco will be continuing his baseball career after signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

 East Carolina Photo

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed 19th-round draft pick Thomas Francisco, agreeing to a $100,000 signing bonus.

An Abingdon High School graduate, Francisco hit .348 with 18 home runs and 81 RBIs during his three seasons at East Carolina University.

The 21-year-old first baseman/outfielder is currently in Jupiter, Florida, awaiting an assignment to a minor league affiliate.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WoCo Showtime falls in TBT

WoCo Showtime suffered a 70-67 loss to Best Virginia on Saturday in the first round of The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia.

Neil Rasnake played for WoCo Showtime, while Travis Viers was the head coach. Both are graduates of Council High School.

Fletcher Magee (Wofford) had 21 points in the loss.

Kevin Jones led Best Virginia with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while hitting the game-winning shot.

The Bucketneers – a squad comprised of former East Tennessee State University standouts – plays in the event today at Noon in Charleston.

