LOCAL BRIEFS: Francisco signs with Cardinals

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League home game with the Kingsport Axmen postponed on Thursday, while their opponent saw their season axed altogether. In the fallout from a tense situation earlier in the week in which a player for Kingsport’s club in the collegiate amateur wood-bat league made death threats, USA Baseball – which handles the primary operations of the 10-team circuit – announced on Thursday evening they were canceling the remainder of Kingsport’s 2021 season.