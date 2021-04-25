LOCAL BRIEFS: Fortuner leads locals in national wrestling tourney

A runner-up finish by Rural Retreat’s Eli Fortuner in the 220-pound weight class led the local contingent at the NHSCA High School Nationals wrestling tournament in Virginia Beach.

Fortuner compiled a 3-1 record and suffered a 16-1 technical fall loss to Nicholas Feldman of Pennsylvania’s Malvern Prep in the finals.

Fortuner is a two-time VHSL Class 1 state champion and is now a two-time All-American as well.

Grundy sophomore Logan Looney recorded a fourth-place finish at 285 pounds, while Union freshman Thomas Potter was fifth at 145 pounds.

The Honaker duo of Brianne Whited (sixth, 144 pounds) and Shianne Whited (seventh, 160 pounds) competed in the NHSCA girls tournament.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps sweep Lynchburg

Emory & Henry assured itself of a home series in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament with a doubleheader sweep at home on Sunday against Lynchburg, 8-5 and 7-2.

In the opener, E&H’s (23-5, 13-3) Kyndall Hiatt crushed a two-run home run while Nicole Cox delivered a key two-run single.

In the second game win, the Wasps were led by Hannah Morrison’s (Lebanon) three-run home run and Anna Thomas’ solo home run.