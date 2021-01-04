LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Saltville star David Barrett dies

Former R.B. Worthy High School and University of North Carolina football star David Barrett died on Jan. 1 at the age of 69.

The Saltville, Virginia, native graduated high school in 1971 and was a star running back for the Shakers. Barrett stood 6-foot-3 and weighed 210 pounds as a senior.

He signed with the University of North Carolina and he played as both a linebacker on the defensive side and as a right guard on the offensive line for the Tar Heels.

“He was a quiet, hardworking and devoted player at UNC,” college teammate Dale Lydecker told the Bristol Herald Courier in October.

North Carolina went 11-1 and won the Sun Bowl during Barrett’s sophomore season.

He started as a senior in 1974 when UNC went 7-5 and reached the Sun Bowl again. Barrett paved the way for future NFL running backs James Betterson and Mike Voight, while playing alongside future Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins standout Ken Huff on the offensive line.

Barrett was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident in West Virginia on April 14, 1975.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU’s season put on hold due to COVID-19