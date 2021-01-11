LOCAL BRIEFS: Former John Battle athlete Darren Wagner dies

Former John Battle High School athlete Darren Wagner died on Monday from complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Wagner, 60, grew up in the Benhams community of Bristol, Virginia, and was a 1978 Battle graduate. He was living in the Richmond, Virginia, area.

He excelled in track and field, placing third in the 880 at the 1978 VHSL Group AA state track meet. He was also a football star for the Trojans and rushed for two touchdowns in a 14-8 victory over Virginia High in 1976.

He attended the United States Air Force Academy and was later a successful businessman.

“He was an exceptionally smart kid and a very mature youngster,” said Phil Robbins, who coached Wagner during his first three years of high school. “He always set high goals for himself and his life.”

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

No spectators at ODAC indoor events

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced on Monday that its Presidents Council had endorsed a policy that will prohibit spectators at any indoor athletic event for the upcoming season.