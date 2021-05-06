LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Honaker star Grayson Honaker inks with UVa-Wise

PREP BASKETBALL

Honaker inks with UVa-Wise

Former Honaker High School basketball standout Grayson Honaker has signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, according to a Twitter post by Hargrave Military Academy.

Honaker provided 11.5 points, including 2.4 3-pointers per game during the 2020-21 season for Hargrave.

He also contributed 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and made more than 46 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The 6-4 Honaker set a Virginia High School League record as a junior at Honaker with 17 3-pointers in a game.

PREP SOFTBALL

VHS to host Domestic Violence Awareness Game

Virginia High will host Northwood in what is being called a Domestic Awareness softball game today at Highland View Park in Bristol, Virginia.

While the Bearcats will look to avenge an 11-9 loss at Northwood on April 29, there will also be locations set up at Richard J. Fisher Field for donations that will be given to Abuse Alternatives in Bristol, Tennessee.