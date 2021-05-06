 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Honaker star Grayson Honaker inks with UVa-Wise
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Honaker star Grayson Honaker inks with UVa-Wise

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grayson Honaker

Hargrave Military Academy's Grayson Honaker competes against Oak Hill Academy in a preseason scrimmage played earlier this season. Honaker signed on Thursday to play college basketball at the University of Virginia's College at Wise. 

 Contributed Photo

PREP BASKETBALL

Honaker inks with UVa-Wise

Former Honaker High School basketball standout Grayson Honaker has signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, according to a Twitter post by Hargrave Military Academy.

Honaker provided 11.5 points, including 2.4 3-pointers per game during the 2020-21 season for Hargrave.

He also contributed 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and made more than 46 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The 6-4 Honaker set a Virginia High School League record as a junior at Honaker with 17 3-pointers in a game.

PREP SOFTBALL

VHS to host Domestic Violence Awareness Game

Virginia High will host Northwood in what is being called a Domestic Awareness softball game today at Highland View Park in Bristol, Virginia.

While the Bearcats will look to avenge an 11-9 loss at Northwood on April 29, there will also be locations set up at Richard J. Fisher Field for donations that will be given to Abuse Alternatives in Bristol, Tennessee.

The donations will be made in the memory of former Tennessee High student Gabby Kennedy, who was killed in a murder-suicide involving her mother and

stepfather last October.

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

VT lose Frazier to Illinois

Virginia Tech associate head men’s basketball coach Chester Frazier is leaving coach Mike Young’s staff to become an assistant at Big Ten champ Illinois, Young confirmed Thursday.

Frazier, a former Illinois point guard and an ex-Illinois graduate assistant, has been on the Tech staff since the spring of 2019. He had been a Kansas State assistant for seven years before joining Young’s inaugural staff at Virginia Tech.

Frazier will fill one of two openings on Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s staff. Orlando Antigua and Ron Coleman left the Illini to work for John Calipari at Kentucky.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry

  • Updated

Sullivan East avenged an earlier loss to Patrick Henry with a 6-4 win over Wednesday. Cassie Littleford (Sullivan East) and Abigail Street (Patrick Henry) had solid outings in the circle and at the plate. Other Wednesday standouts included Karleigh Stephenson (Northwood), Liz Brace (Eastside), Jordan Ezell (Holston) and Owen Repass (George Wythe), who led the Maroons past Bland County on Tuesday night. 

PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City
Sports News

PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City

  • Updated

John Reed-Barnes has been chosen to replace Scott Vermillion as the new boys basketball coach at Gate City. Barnes knows all about the high expectations at Gate City, which won 17 district, six region and one state title in 2018 under Vermillion. Barnes played under Vermillion from 2012-2016, scoring more than 1,000 points and twice earning all-state honors.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts