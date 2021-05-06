LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Honaker star Grayson Honaker inks with UVa-Wise

PREP BASKETBALL
Honaker inks with UVa-Wise
Former Honaker High School basketball standout Grayson Honaker has signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, according to a Twitter post by Hargrave Military Academy.
Honaker provided 11.5 points, including 2.4 3-pointers per game during the 2020-21 season for Hargrave.
He also contributed 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and made more than 46 percent of his 3-point attempts.
The 6-4 Honaker set a Virginia High School League record as a junior at Honaker with 17 3-pointers in a game.
PREP SOFTBALL
VHS to host Domestic Violence Awareness Game
Virginia High will host Northwood in what is being called a Domestic Awareness softball game today at Highland View Park in Bristol, Virginia.
While the Bearcats will look to avenge an 11-9 loss at Northwood on April 29, there will also be locations set up at Richard J. Fisher Field for donations that will be given to Abuse Alternatives in Bristol, Tennessee.
The donations will be made in the memory of former Tennessee High student Gabby Kennedy, who was killed in a murder-suicide involving her mother and
stepfather last October.
First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VT lose Frazier to Illinois
Virginia Tech associate head men’s basketball coach Chester Frazier is leaving coach Mike Young’s staff to become an assistant at Big Ten champ Illinois, Young confirmed Thursday.
Frazier, a former Illinois point guard and an ex-Illinois graduate assistant, has been on the Tech staff since the spring of 2019. He had been a Kansas State assistant for seven years before joining Young’s inaugural staff at Virginia Tech.
Frazier will fill one of two openings on Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s staff. Orlando Antigua and Ron Coleman left the Illini to work for John Calipari at Kentucky.